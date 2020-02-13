Six local games tonight on the RRN stations

It’s a big late afternoon/evening of sports on the Rural Radio Network stations. You can always check the broadcast scheduled daily with the above calendar.

Tonight we’ve got three doubleheaders; both high school and junior college basketball is on tap.

Here’s the schedule for tonight:

Gering girls/boys at McCook…we’ll have coverage with Matt Williams sitting in for Jeff Kelley tonight. Action starts at 4:30 pm MT and we’ll get started with pregame at right around 4:15. Coverage on KMOR 93.3 FM and KMORfm.com.

-The Scottsbluff girls enter tonight at No. 6 in Class B power points while the boys team is No. 2 in power points. Both teams are currently in a position to host district final games. Scottsbluff boys will be hosting sub-districts while Sidney will get the girls tournament starting on Monday.

Scottsbluff girls/boys at North Platte…I’ll have this one on 106.9 The Trail and KHYYfm.com starting at approximately 4:45 MT with tip for the girls game at 5 pm.

-Both Gering teams are in must-win positions this weekend if they want to finish in the top 16 to get to a district final.

Northeastern JC at WNCC…The regular season home finales for both WNCC teams tonight can be seen on KNEB.tv, Allo channel 15, and Mobius channel 1500 plus we’ll have the radio broadcast on KOZY 101.3 FM and KOZYfm.com. Chuck Schwartz has pregame starting at 5:15, women’s game tips first at 5:30.