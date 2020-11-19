Six schools to play in Western Conference Tournaments

The winter sports season is right around the corner and with it comes the season opening Western Conference basketball tournaments starting on Thursday, December 3rd.

This season will feature just six teams competing in both the girls and boys brackets; Scottsbluff, Gering, Alliance, Mitchell, Sidney, and Chadron will all be playing while Sterling CO, a team that’s become a staple of the tournament of late, will not be playing. And North Platte, who participated a year ago, will not make the trip west.

All games will be played at either Scottsbluff or Gering High Schools with three games at each location on opening night, Thursday December 3rd.

Girls opening night games

#3 Chadron vs. #4 Mitchell, 4 pm SHS

#2 Sidney vs. #5 Gering, 6 pm SHS

#1 Scottsbluff vs. #6 Alliance, 8 pm GHS

Boys opening night games

#2 Scottsbluff vs. #5 Chadron, 4 pm GHS

#1 Alliance vs. #6 Sidney, 6 pm GHS

#3 Mitchell vs. #4 Gering, 8 pm SHS

The championship games on Saturday 12/5 will start at the same time, the boys at 2 pm at Scottsbluff and the girls at 2 pm at Gering.

Download Girls Bracket CLICK HERE.

Download Boys Bracket CLICK HERE.