Skyview Golf Course in Alliance to open

Here is the press release from the City of Alliance with regards to Skyview Golf Course…

Social Distancing and Skyview Golf Course

Alliance, NE –The City of Alliance recognizes that during this time of social distancing, citizens in our community will need to enjoy the outdoors. In an effort to facillitate some opportunities for recreation, while adhering to the recommendations of the CDC, the City of Alliance is taking the following steps:

Skyview Golf Course will be open for play with the following restrictions. 1) There should not be more than five individuals in the pro shop at one time and individuals are encouraged to play in small groups while practicing the 6 feet space allowance recommended by the CDC. 2) Tee times will be 15 minutes apart and are strongly encouraged to allow staff to better manage players. Individuals with tee times will be given preference above individuals who do not call ahead for a tee time. 3) Staff will be using foam to fill cups so that players are not reaching into the cup to retrieve their ball and the flag can remain in the cup. Staff will also work diligently to ensure surfaces are kept clean. The City of Alliance staff believes that with these slight changes we can provide a safe recreational opportunity during this challenging time.

These changes and practices are based on current information. As the COVID-19 situation progresses these plans may be altered to ensure compliance with CDC recommendations. If you have questions or need additional information please contact the Culture & Leisure Services Department at 308-762-2384.