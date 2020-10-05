Softball B-10 Tournament: Monday results

This page will updated throughout the day on Monday with results from the B-10 Softball Subdistrict Tournament at Scottsbluff High School.

Games were scheduled to start at 9 am with four games total today and then a max of three games on Tuesday.

You can view the official bracket by CLICKING HERE.

GM 1: #1 Scottsbluff 13, #4 Alliance 0 (3 innings)…Mariyah Avila finished 2-3 at the plate with a HR, 4 RBI, 2 runs scored. Other multi-hit games from Brady Laucomer and Marly Laucomer with M. Laucomer and Sasha Paez each with 2 RBI. Kymber Shallenberger was th winning pitcher with 5 strikeouts and zero walks in her three inning complete game. Scottsbluff will play in game No. 4 this afternoon.

GM 2: #2 Gering vs. #3 Chadron

GM 3: Game one loser vs. Game two loser

GM 4: Game one winner vs. Game two winner