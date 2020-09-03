Sports schedule for Thursday including two RRN broadcasts

Scottsbluff High School will be the busy spot in town tonight and we’ll be on location with a pair of broadcasts on the Rural Radio Network.

It’ll be a late afternoon start for softball with the Bearcats hosting Holyoke CO starting at 4 pm. Scottsbluff off to a fast start this season at 7-1 while Holyoke enters at 2-2 (both losses to Gering on 8/29).

Coverage on 106.9 The Trail and KHYYfm.com starts at 3:45.

Also tonight at SHS it’s volleyball with the Cats taking on Alliance. The varsity match is slated to start at 7 pm.

Scottsbluff lost at home 3-1 to Chadron on Tuesday night, they’re 4-2 early this season. Alliance dropped one to Rapid City Christian earlier this week to fall to 2-4.

Coverage on KNEB.tv, KMOR 93.3, and KMORfm.com will start at approximately 6:45. You can also watch on ALLO channel 15 and Mobius channel 1500.

Here’s the rest of the area prep schedule for tonight…

Football – Minatare at Banner County

Volleyball – Hemingford at Mitchell, Morrill at Bayard, Kimball at Bridgeport, Chadron at Gordon-Rushville, Triangular at Creek Valley (Hyannis, Minatare, Creek Valley), Triangular at North Platte (NP, Sidney, Ogallala), Triangular at Creek Valley (Hyannis, Minatare)

You can always check scores above on the ScoreStream Scoreboard.