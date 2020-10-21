Starks is RMAC Offensive Player of the Week

COLORADO SPRINGS — October 20, 2020 — Jalen Starks, running back for the Chadron State College football team, has been recognized by the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference as its Offensive Player of the Week, for his performance last Saturday against South Dakota School of Mines.

Starks rushed for three scores and 116 yards on 17 carries for a 6.8 yards per attempt average, recording scoring runs of 1, 4, and 9 yards. In addition, he gained six of the team’s 29 first downs.

The junior, from Van Nuys, California, rostered for two years at UCLA in 2016 and 2017 before taking the past two seasons away from football.

He is now averaging 5.2 yards per carry and leading the team with 146 net rushing yards on 28 carries.