State Cross Country set for Friday in Kearney

The 2019 State Cross Country Championships will take place on Friday Kearney at the Kearney Country Club.
Last week brought some excellent performances from area runners and teams at district meets to set things up for State.
In Class B it was Gering qualifying both their teams through including the girls winning the district title. The boys finished in third place.
The Scottsbluff girls also qualified for the state meet with a second place finish at the district meet.
The two schools went 1, 2, and 3 in the individual standings led by Scottsbluff junior Brooke Holzworth and then Gering’s duo of senior Tukker Romey and freshman Madison Seiler.
Here are all the Class B qualifiers from the region:
Gering girls- Makenna Culek, Madison Herbel, Shailee Patton, Anna Rawlings, Tukker Romey, and Madison Seiler
Gering boys- Logan Andrews, Jacob Awiszus, Jack Franklin, Eli Marez, Tyler Nagel, and Peyton Seiler
Scottsbluff girls- Maria Ayala, Kaylee Charbonneau, Sunny Edens, Stephanie Fielder, Brooke Holzworth, and Jamisyn Howard
Scottsbluff boys- Kennedy Ronne
Class C
In Class C girls the team qualifiers were Chadron, Mitchell, and Chase County. Regan Hodsden of Mitchell finished in fourth at districts while Mackenzie Butts of Chadron was the champion.
On the boys side Sidney was the team champion followed by Mitchell in second place.
Here are all the Class C qualifiers for tomorrow:
Mitchell girls- Lillian Golden, Ansley Hessler, Regan Hodsden, Kenna Krahulik, Grace Martin, and Makayla Suttles
Chadron girls- Mackenzie Butts, Makinley Fuller, Micaiah Fuller, Savanna Sayaloune, Leila Tewahade, and Emma Witte
Mitchell boys- Josiah Anaya, Easton Anderson, Carmelo Ayala, Caden Knutson, Ashtyn Martin, and Jonathan Piepe
Chadron boys- Nathan Burch, Carter Ryan
Sidney boys- Benjamin Bashtovoi, Daniel Bashtovoi, Cameron Brauer, Tre Canas, Mitchell Deer, Treyson Johnstone
Class D
Two full teams on the girls side in Class D qualified through with top three finishes at districts last week; Bayard and Bridgeport. Seven of the top 15 finishers in the girls race were from the area.
No teams qualified from the boys race but there were some individual qualifiers.
Here are all the Class D qualifiers for state tomorrow:
Bayard girls- Laura Albro, Laisha Garza, Sharon Garza, Tabbitha Muhr, Cambree Schmaltz, and Jessica Whitebear
Bridgeport girls- Maggie Clinger, Alexis Hill, Sarah Lang, Claire Linders, Jaice Lussetto, and Bethany Nichols
Hemingford girls- Jori Stewart
Kimball girls- Chantel Malson
Morrill girls- Paityn Homan
Banner County boys- Deven Sullivan
Bayard boys- Daemon Avilez
Garden County boys- Nate Billey, Michael Christiansen
Morrill boys- Jayden Harvey
RACE SCHEDULE (CENTRAL TIME)
Noon – Class C girls
12:30 – Class A girls
1 pm – Class C boys
1:30 – Class A boys
2 pm – Class D girls
2:30 – Class B girls
3 pm – Class D boys
3:30 – Class B boys