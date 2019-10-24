State Cross Country set for Friday in Kearney

The 2019 State Cross Country Championships will take place on Friday Kearney at the Kearney Country Club.

Last week brought some excellent performances from area runners and teams at district meets to set things up for State.

In Class B it was Gering qualifying both their teams through including the girls winning the district title. The boys finished in third place.

The Scottsbluff girls also qualified for the state meet with a second place finish at the district meet.

The two schools went 1, 2, and 3 in the individual standings led by Scottsbluff junior Brooke Holzworth and then Gering’s duo of senior Tukker Romey and freshman Madison Seiler.

Here are all the Class B qualifiers from the region:

Gering girls- Makenna Culek, Madison Herbel, Shailee Patton, Anna Rawlings, Tukker Romey, and Madison Seiler

Gering boys- Logan Andrews, Jacob Awiszus, Jack Franklin, Eli Marez, Tyler Nagel, and Peyton Seiler

Scottsbluff girls- Maria Ayala, Kaylee Charbonneau, Sunny Edens, Stephanie Fielder, Brooke Holzworth, and Jamisyn Howard

Scottsbluff boys- Kennedy Ronne

Class C

In Class C girls the team qualifiers were Chadron, Mitchell, and Chase County. Regan Hodsden of Mitchell finished in fourth at districts while Mackenzie Butts of Chadron was the champion.

On the boys side Sidney was the team champion followed by Mitchell in second place.

Here are all the Class C qualifiers for tomorrow:

Mitchell girls- Lillian Golden, Ansley Hessler, Regan Hodsden, Kenna Krahulik, Grace Martin, and Makayla Suttles

Chadron girls- Mackenzie Butts, Makinley Fuller, Micaiah Fuller, Savanna Sayaloune, Leila Tewahade, and Emma Witte

Mitchell boys- Josiah Anaya, Easton Anderson, Carmelo Ayala, Caden Knutson, Ashtyn Martin, and Jonathan Piepe

Chadron boys- Nathan Burch, Carter Ryan

Sidney boys- Benjamin Bashtovoi, Daniel Bashtovoi, Cameron Brauer, Tre Canas, Mitchell Deer, Treyson Johnstone

Class D

Two full teams on the girls side in Class D qualified through with top three finishes at districts last week; Bayard and Bridgeport. Seven of the top 15 finishers in the girls race were from the area.

No teams qualified from the boys race but there were some individual qualifiers.

Here are all the Class D qualifiers for state tomorrow:

Bayard girls- Laura Albro, Laisha Garza, Sharon Garza, Tabbitha Muhr, Cambree Schmaltz, and Jessica Whitebear

Bridgeport girls- Maggie Clinger, Alexis Hill, Sarah Lang, Claire Linders, Jaice Lussetto, and Bethany Nichols

Hemingford girls- Jori Stewart

Kimball girls- Chantel Malson

Morrill girls- Paityn Homan

Banner County boys- Deven Sullivan

Bayard boys- Daemon Avilez

Garden County boys- Nate Billey, Michael Christiansen

Morrill boys- Jayden Harvey

RACE SCHEDULE (CENTRAL TIME)

Noon – Class C girls

12:30 – Class A girls

1 pm – Class C boys

1:30 – Class A boys

2 pm – Class D girls

2:30 – Class B girls

3 pm – Class D boys

3:30 – Class B boys