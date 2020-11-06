State Football Playoffs continue in Nebraska and Wyoming

There is still some playoff football to be paying attention to for some teams in the region.

In Nebraska you’ve got a pair of 6-Man games from out west with #2 seed Potter-Dix hosting #7 Cody-Kilgore at 5 pm MT. Also, #8 Creek Valley is traveling to play at #1 Arthur County starting at 1:30 pm MT.

You can check out the full 6-Man bracket by clicking HERE.

The Class B games tonight should be excellent. One week after downing Scottsbluff, the Aurora Huskies will be at home to take on #4 Norris. Also, a rematch from a few weeks when Hastings won at home over Northwest. Tonight it’s Northwest playing host in the playoff matchup. The other two games features Elkhorn playing Waverly (Both teams are championship caliber) and then #1 Bennington gets Plattsmouth.

The official Class B bracket can be found HERE.

Torrington and Southeast in action

There’s also a pair of Wyoming playoff games as they’ve hit the semifinal rounds this weekend.

At 4 pm it’s a 1A-9man game with the top seed out of the east, Southeast, hosting Shoshoni.

And tonight at 6 o’clock in Class 2A it’s top seed out of the east, Torrington, at home to play Mountain View.