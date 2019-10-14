State Golf: Scottsbluff, Gering great day in Class B, Kimball’s Wise co-leader in C

The first of two rounds is in the books for area Class B and Class C teams and players for the Girls State Golf Championships.

It was a great start for both Scottsbluff and Gering as they sit in the top two spots in the team standings at the Class B tournament being held in Columbus at the Elks Country Club.

Scottsbluff is sitting in first place after a combined round of 327 (+39) with Gering in second place after a team round of 336 (+48). Ogallala is another 14 shots back in third place with another tournament favorite Omaha Duchesne a distant fourth place at 357 (+69). Duchense is 30 shots back of Scottsbluff.

Five of the top ten scores in Class B were posted by players from Scottsbluff and Gering.

Scottsbluff freshman Anna Kelley put together a great round of 76 (+4) and currently sits in second place, four shots back of the leader, Danica Budera of Aurora.

Gering’s Madi Schlaepfer, Gering’s Ali Boswell, Scottsbluff’s Emily Krzyzanowski, and Ogallala’s Harley Hiltibrand are all tied for fourth place at +7 after shooting rounds of 79.

Carson Hauschild of Scottsbluff is also inside the top ten right now, tied for ninth place at 13 over par.

Scottsbluff and Gering are both in a position to play well and possibly win a state title on Tuesday. All three teams at the top of the leaderboard participated in the B-4 District last week.

There’s also a possible state championship for the region in Class C in North Platte. Kimball freshman Payton Wise is currently tied for first place after carding a 6 over par round of 78. Wise is currently tied with Abbigail Broderson of Boone Central.

In the team standings in Class C it’s Mitchell currently in ninth place after a team score of 408 (+120). Mitchell’s top scorer is Jacqueline Bowles, who’s currently tied for eighth place after shooting 90 (+18).

Other scores from the day

Scottsbluff – Halle Shaddick 87 (+15), Lehla Ehler 98 (+26)

Gering – Tayber Meyer 92 (+20), Kelsey Le 93 (+21)

Mitchell – Brooklyn Briggs 95 (+23), Lexi Schlediwitz 111 (+39), Martina Cardona 112 (+40), Marissa Cardona 122 (+50)

Kimball – Kaitlyn Heeg 114 (+42)