State Wrestling: Class D update

There are ten wrestlers from Western Nebraska still alive in the Class D State Tournament that finishes up on today (Thursday) in Omaha.

Two of those ten are in the semifinals with a shot at a state title. Colton Holthus of Garden County at 152 lbs picked up a pair of pins on day one while Gavin Anderson of Hyannis at 220 lbs earned his two wins via decision to reach the semifinals.

Our results page can be found by CLICKING HERE; it takes you through each round with winners and then the next rounds opponent.

Here’s the list of who’s still in action heading into today:

106: Jeffrey Forsen, Mullen

113: Creel Weber, Hemingford

113: Eli Paxton, Mullen

132: Kyle Durfee, Mullen

152: Colton Holthus, Garden County (Semifinalist)

160: Kolton Kriha, Bayard

170: Christian Leonard, Bayard

195: Chesney Stancyk, Garden County

220: Gavin Anderson, Hyannis (Semifinalist)

285: Isaac Welch, Mullen

Class D is expected to resume competition this afternoon at around 12 pm.

Class B and Class C will start their two-day State Tournament on Friday.