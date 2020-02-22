State Wrestling Final Results

Team Results
Class A, Champion, Millard South 213, Runner Up, Lincoln East,143
Class B, Champion, Hastings 140, Runner Up, Omaha Skutt,115.5
Class C, Champion, David City 127, Runner Up, Ord 98.5
Class D, Champion, Plainview 146, Runner Up, Mullen 110
A106
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Keith Smith of Lincoln East
- 2nd Place – Adrian Bice of Columbus
- 3rd Place – Julio Reyes of Omaha Burke
- 4th Place – Darrelle Bonam of Omaha Central
- 5th Place – Ein Obermiller of Grand Island
- 6th Place – Tyler Durden of Papio South
1st Place Match
- Keith Smith (Lincoln East) 37-4, So. over Adrian Bice (Columbus) 48-5, Fr. (Fall 2:48)
3rd Place Match
- Julio Reyes (Omaha Burke) 43-3, So. over Darrelle Bonam (Omaha Central) 8-5, Fr. (Fall 0:58)
5th Place Match
- Ein Obermiller (Grand Island) 35-15, So. over Tyler Durden (Papio South) 35-7, Fr. (Fall 2:48)
A113
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Caleb Coyle of Millard South
- 2nd Place – Brandon Baustert of Lincoln East
- 3rd Place – Juan Pedro of Grand Island
- 4th Place – Landan Mclaughlin of Lincoln Southwest
- 5th Place – Archer Heelan of Kearney
- 6th Place – Noor Salat of Omaha Bryan
1st Place Match
- Caleb Coyle (Millard South) 45-2, Jr. over Brandon Baustert (Lincoln East) 39-5, So. (UTB 3-2)
3rd Place Match
- Juan Pedro (Grand Island) 34-6, Jr. over Landan Mclaughlin (Lincoln Southwest) 42-9, So. (Dec 3-2)
5th Place Match
- Archer Heelan (Kearney) 38-8, So. over Noor Salat (Omaha Bryan) 44-5, Sr. (Dec 7-3)
A120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Garrett Grice of Bellevue East
- 2nd Place – Emilio Haynes of Omaha Central
- 3rd Place – Nathan Rubino of Omaha Burke
- 4th Place – Joel Adams of Millard South
- 5th Place – Clay Cerny of Columbus
- 6th Place – Wyatt May of Millard West
1st Place Match
- Garrett Grice (Bellevue East) 44-1, So. over Emilio Haynes (Omaha Central) 34-2, Sr. (Dec 6-1)
3rd Place Match
- Nathan Rubino (Omaha Burke) 45-7, Jr. over Joel Adams (Millard South) 40-11, Fr. (Dec 3-1)
5th Place Match
- Clay Cerny (Columbus) 37-15, Sr. over Wyatt May (Millard West) 43-11, Sr. (Dec 8-6)
A126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Blake Cushing of Grand Island
- 2nd Place – Jaylan Ruffin of North Platte
- 3rd Place – Rylie Steele of Kearney
- 4th Place – Ian Rudner of Papillion-LaVista
- 5th Place – Ryan Turner of Omaha Central
- 6th Place – Nate Hartman of Millard West
1st Place Match
- Blake Cushing (Grand Island) 39-4, Jr. over Jaylan Ruffin (North Platte) 44-7, Jr. (Fall 5:30)
3rd Place Match
- Rylie Steele (Kearney) 40-11, Sr. over Ian Rudner (Papillion-LaVista) 38-14, Jr. (Dec 7-4)
5th Place Match
- Ryan Turner (Omaha Central) 27-6, Jr. over Nate Hartman (Millard West) 30-15, Sr. (Dec 3-1)
A132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Conor Knopick of Millard South
- 2nd Place – Jakason Burks of Omaha Burke
- 3rd Place – Darian Diaz of North Platte
- 4th Place – Daniel Derosier of Bellevue East
- 5th Place – Nic Swift of Lincoln East
- 6th Place – Gabriel Grice of Omaha Central
1st Place Match
- Conor Knopick (Millard South) 39-2, Jr. over Jakason Burks (Omaha Burke) 47-1, Sr. (TB-1 4-2)
3rd Place Match
- Darian Diaz (North Platte) 21-2, Jr. over Daniel Derosier (Bellevue East) 45-5, Jr. (Dec 4-1)
5th Place Match
- Nic Swift (Lincoln East) 41-17, Jr. over Gabriel Grice (Omaha Central) 14-6, Jr. (For.)
A138
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Tyler Antoniak of Millard South
- 2nd Place – Cody Niemiec of Papillion-LaVista
- 3rd Place – Brayden Smith of Kearney
- 4th Place – Stone Sindelar of Papio South
- 5th Place – Peyton Meink of Millard North
- 6th Place – Brody Arrants of Grand Island
1st Place Match
- Tyler Antoniak (Millard South) 52-0, So. over Cody Niemiec (Papillion-LaVista) 9-2, Sr. (SV-1 3-1)
3rd Place Match
- Brayden Smith (Kearney) 43-3, Sr. over Stone Sindelar (Papio South) 42-7, Sr. (Dec 9-2)
5th Place Match
- Peyton Meink (Millard North) 37-10, Sr. over Brody Arrants (Grand Island) 38-13, Jr. (Dec 6-4)
A145
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Antrell Taylor of Millard South
- 2nd Place – Alex Irizarry of Papio South
- 3rd Place – Gage Ferguson of Kearney
- 4th Place – Breckin Sperling of Lincoln East
- 5th Place – Tyler Salpas of Grand Island
- 6th Place – Ray Hubbard of Omaha Central
1st Place Match
- Antrell Taylor (Millard South) 27-1, So. over Alex Irizarry (Papio South) 31-7, Sr. (MD 17-6)
3rd Place Match
- Gage Ferguson (Kearney) 42-12, Jr. over Breckin Sperling (Lincoln East) 53-6, Sr. (Dec 6-4)
5th Place Match
- Tyler Salpas (Grand Island) 29-18, So. over Ray Hubbard (Omaha Central) 17-8, Jr. (Fall 3:45)
A152
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Gauge Mcbride of Kearney
- 2nd Place – Deon Davis of Omaha Central
- 3rd Place – Cole Price of Papillion-LaVista
- 4th Place – Joshua Licking of Norfolk
- 5th Place – Dalton Flibotte of Bellevue East
- 6th Place – Scott Robertson of Millard South
1st Place Match
- Gauge Mcbride (Kearney) 46-5, Sr. over Deon Davis (Omaha Central) 33-5, Jr. (Dec 6-3)
3rd Place Match
- Cole Price (Papillion-LaVista) 46-5, Jr. over Joshua Licking (Norfolk) 43-5, Jr. (Dec 3-1)
5th Place Match
- Dalton Flibotte (Bellevue East) 44-8, Sr. over Scott Robertson (Millard South) 43-9, Jr. (M. For.)
A160
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Maxx Mayfield of Lincoln East
- 2nd Place – Ethan Valencia of Millard West
- 3rd Place – Caleb Connor of Papio South
- 4th Place – Deson Stapleton of Omaha Burke
- 5th Place – Brayden Splater of Norfolk
- 6th Place – Brogan Zegers of Lincoln Southeast
1st Place Match
- Maxx Mayfield (Lincoln East) 56-0, Sr. over Ethan Valencia (Millard West) 37-6, Sr. (TF-1.5 5:59 (21-6))
3rd Place Match
- Caleb Connor (Papio South) 37-4, Sr. over Deson Stapleton (Omaha Burke) 46-5, Jr. (Dec 3-2)
5th Place Match
- Brayden Splater (Norfolk) 37-11, Sr. over Brogan Zegers (Lincoln Southeast) 36-17, Sr. (Fall 0:35)
A170
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Grant Lyman of Lincoln East
- 2nd Place – Blayze Standley of Columbus
- 3rd Place – Jack Mcdonnell of Bellevue West
- 4th Place – Justin Davis of Omaha Central
- 5th Place – Connor Rinn of Millard North
- 6th Place – Jack Larchick of Gretna
1st Place Match
- Grant Lyman (Lincoln East) 55-2, Sr. over Blayze Standley (Columbus) 48-4, Jr. (Dec 10-3)
3rd Place Match
- Jack Mcdonnell (Bellevue West) 25-2, Jr. over Justin Davis (Omaha Central) 36-4, So. (Dec 8-6)
5th Place Match
- Connor Rinn (Millard North) 14-7, Sr. over Jack Larchick (Gretna) 29-13, Sr. (Fall 3:46)
A182
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Gavyn Brauer of North Platte
- 2nd Place – Anthony Deanda of Columbus
- 3rd Place – Sheldon Isom of Lincoln North Star
- 4th Place – Cole d. Haberman of Omaha Westside
- 5th Place – Ian Byington of Millard South
- 6th Place – Tj Huber of Gretna
1st Place Match
- Gavyn Brauer (North Platte) 36-8, Jr. over Anthony Deanda (Columbus) 51-5, Sr. (Dec 8-5)
3rd Place Match
- Sheldon Isom (Lincoln North Star) 37-10, Sr. over Cole d. Haberman (Omaha Westside) 46-10, So. (Dec 6-2)
5th Place Match
- Ian Byington (Millard South) 41-11, Sr. over Tj Huber (Gretna) 22-14, Sr. (TB-1 2-1)
A195
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Tony Pray of Creighton Prep
- 2nd Place – Kasten Grape of Columbus
- 3rd Place – Alek Abels of Papillion-LaVista
- 4th Place – Chris Wortman of Millard South
- 5th Place – Jon Keller of Millard North
- 6th Place – Alex Hunt of Kearney
1st Place Match
- Tony Pray (Creighton Prep) 49-0, Jr. over Kasten Grape (Columbus) 55-2, Sr. (Dec 5-3)
3rd Place Match
- Alek Abels (Papillion-LaVista) 40-12, Sr. over Chris Wortman (Millard South) 33-17, Sr. (Dec 1-0)
5th Place Match
- Jon Keller (Millard North) 34-6, Sr. over Alex Hunt (Kearney) 28-25, Sr. (Dec 5-0)
A220
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Mikey Vasquez of Omaha South
- 2nd Place – Connor Hoy of Millard South
- 3rd Place – Tyler Robinson of Papio South
- 4th Place – Garret Moser of Fremont
- 5th Place – Alex Rodriguez of Grand Island
- 6th Place – Jaylon Walker of Omaha Bryan
1st Place Match
- Mikey Vasquez (Omaha South) 21-2, Sr. over Connor Hoy (Millard South) 37-11, Jr. (Dec 7-3)
3rd Place Match
- Tyler Robinson (Papio South) 37-5, Sr. over Garret Moser (Fremont) 39-9, Jr. (Dec 5-2)
5th Place Match
- Alex Rodriguez (Grand Island) 35-17, Sr. over Jaylon Walker (Omaha Bryan) 40-6, Sr. (For.)
A285
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Isaac Trumble of Millard South
- 2nd Place – Cade d. Haberman of Omaha Westside
- 3rd Place – Zephaniah Sivels of Millard North
- 4th Place – Jacob Frezell-mcclinton of Omaha Central
- 5th Place – Jayden Schrader of Lincoln Northeast
- 6th Place – Michael Isele of Grand Island
1st Place Match
- Isaac Trumble (Millard South) 50-0, Sr. over Cade d. Haberman (Omaha Westside) 40-3, Jr. (Fall 1:18)
3rd Place Match
- Zephaniah Sivels (Millard North) 27-4, Jr. over Jacob Frezell-mcclinton (Omaha Central) 34-4, Sr. (Dec 6-2)
5th Place Match
- Jayden Schrader (Lincoln Northeast) 42-9, Sr. over Michael Isele (Grand Island) 33-19, Jr. (Fall 3:32)
B106
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Kael Lauridsen of Bennington
- 2nd Place – Caden Svoboda of Aurora
- 3rd Place – Zachary Ourada of Omaha Skutt
- 4th Place – Drew Garfield of Central City
- 5th Place – Tristen Obermiller of Adams Central
- 6th Place – Markus Miller of Hastings
1st Place Match
- Kael Lauridsen (Bennington) 42-0, Fr. over Caden Svoboda (Aurora) 45-4, Jr. (MD 16-5)
3rd Place Match
- Zachary Ourada (Omaha Skutt) 36-7, So. over Drew Garfield (Central City) 47-8, So. (Dec 4-0)
5th Place Match
- Tristen Obermiller (Adams Central) 41-8, Sr. over Markus Miller (Hastings) 36-15, So. (Fall 0:49)
B113
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Quinton Chavez of Gering
- 2nd Place – Braiden Kort of Adams Central
- 3rd Place – Aj Parrish of Bennington
- 4th Place – Ivan Lazo of Lexington
- 5th Place – Grady Arends of Northwest
- 6th Place – Brock Bolling of Pierce
1st Place Match
- Quinton Chavez (Gering) 43-3, Jr. over Braiden Kort (Adams Central) 41-5, Fr. (Dec 5-2)
3rd Place Match
- Aj Parrish (Bennington) 45-6, Fr. over Ivan Lazo (Lexington) 32-11, Jr. (Fall 2:43)
5th Place Match
- Grady Arends (Northwest) 38-7, Jr. over Brock Bolling (Pierce) 42-9, So. (Fall 4:18)
B120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Paul Garcia of Scottsbluff
- 2nd Place – Paul Ruff of Gering
- 3rd Place – Drew Arnold of Beatrice
- 4th Place – Jeremy Mckee of Ralston
- 5th Place – Ty Rainforth of O`Neill
- 6th Place – Malachi Bordovsky of Wahoo
1st Place Match
- Paul Garcia (Scottsbluff) 40-9, Jr. over Paul Ruff (Gering) 38-5, Jr. (SV-1 4-2)
3rd Place Match
- Drew Arnold (Beatrice) 46-2, Jr. over Jeremy Mckee (Ralston) 40-6, Jr. (Fall 0:54)
5th Place Match
- Ty Rainforth (O`Neill) 41-2, So. over Malachi Bordovsky (Wahoo) 43-10, So. (Dec 11-6)
B126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Dyson Kunz of Central City
- 2nd Place – Michael Mass of Ralston
- 3rd Place – Landon Weidner of Hastings
- 4th Place – Tyler Curtis of Blair
- 5th Place – Reece Jaqua of Wayne
- 6th Place – Tyler Nagel of Gering
1st Place Match
- Dyson Kunz (Central City) 54-1, Jr. over Michael Mass (Ralston) 15-4, So. (Fall 1:25)
3rd Place Match
- Landon Weidner (Hastings) 40-9, Fr. over Tyler Curtis (Blair) 25-12, Sr. (MD 15-5)
5th Place Match
- Reece Jaqua (Wayne) 37-5, Jr. over Tyler Nagel (Gering) 35-15, Jr. (Dec 6-3)
B132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Trevor Reinke of Beatrice
- 2nd Place – Bryce Brown of Hastings
- 3rd Place – Hunter Gilmore of Arlington
- 4th Place – Nathaniel Murillo of Gering
- 5th Place – Logan Jaixen of Columbus Lakeview
- 6th Place – Brady Isley of Northwest
1st Place Match
- Trevor Reinke (Beatrice) 42-3, So. over Bryce Brown (Hastings) 31-5, Sr. (UTB 1-1)
3rd Place Match
- Hunter Gilmore (Arlington) 53-1, Jr. over Nathaniel Murillo (Gering) 38-12, Sr. (Fall 2:20)
5th Place Match
- Logan Jaixen (Columbus Lakeview) 43-9, Jr. over Brady Isley (Northwest) 36-20, Jr. (Dec 3-2)
B138
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Nate Rocheleau of Gering
- 2nd Place – Collin Quandt of Northwest
- 3rd Place – Trevor Kluck of Aurora
- 4th Place – Hank Frost of Blair
- 5th Place – Brady Thompson of O`Neill
- 6th Place – Joel Lemburg of Columbus Lakeview
1st Place Match
- Nate Rocheleau (Gering) 48-4, Jr. over Collin Quandt (Northwest) 38-9, Sr. (SV-1 7-5)
3rd Place Match
- Trevor Kluck (Aurora) 48-1, Jr. over Hank Frost (Blair) 39-14, Sr. (MD 11-2)
5th Place Match
- Brady Thompson (O`Neill) 34-7, So. over Joel Lemburg (Columbus Lakeview) 41-11, Sr. (TF-1.5 5:00 (19-3))
B145
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Brady Fago of Lexington
- 2nd Place – Sean Martin of Seward
- 3rd Place – Noah Talmadge of Ralston
- 4th Place – Joseph Orsi of Omaha Skutt
- 5th Place – Gage Stokey of Ogallala
- 6th Place – Treven Melroy of Holdrege
1st Place Match
- Brady Fago (Lexington) 39-4, Sr. over Sean Martin (Seward) 42-3, Sr. (Dec 9-4)
3rd Place Match
- Noah Talmadge (Ralston) 45-4, Jr. over Joseph Orsi (Omaha Skutt) 20-8, Sr. (MD 9-1)
5th Place Match
- Gage Stokey (Ogallala) 38-13, Jr. over Treven Melroy (Holdrege) 31-17, Sr. (MD 11-3)
B152
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Nicholas Stoltenberg of Omaha Skutt
- 2nd Place – Elliot Steinhoff of Platteview
- 3rd Place – Peyten Walling of Wahoo
- 4th Place – Cameron Zink of Ogallala
- 5th Place – Mason Brumbaugh of Hastings
- 6th Place – Ashton Schweitzer of Pierce
1st Place Match
- Nicholas Stoltenberg (Omaha Skutt) 39-4, Sr. over Elliot Steinhoff (Platteview) 37-8, So. (TF-1.5 4:20 (20-1))
3rd Place Match
- Peyten Walling (Wahoo) 36-7, Sr. over Cameron Zink (Ogallala) 53-7, So. (Fall 2:57)
5th Place Match
- Mason Brumbaugh (Hastings) 22-5, Sr. over Ashton Schweitzer (Pierce) 40-17, So. (MD 11-3)
B160
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Josh Miller of Arlington
- 2nd Place – Izaak Hunsley of Hastings
- 3rd Place – Jacob Awiszus of Gering
- 4th Place – Connor Drahota of Omaha Skutt
- 5th Place – Sam Moore of Central City
- 6th Place – Tyler Nelson of Norris
1st Place Match
- Josh Miller (Arlington) 50-1, Jr. over Izaak Hunsley (Hastings) 46-5, Sr. (Dec 4-2)
3rd Place Match
- Jacob Awiszus (Gering) 40-9, So. over Connor Drahota (Omaha Skutt) 26-14, Sr. (Dec 3-2)
5th Place Match
- Sam Moore (Central City) 52-6, Jr. over Tyler Nelson (Norris) 33-8, Sr. (M. For.)
B170
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Evan Canoyer of Waverly
- 2nd Place – Kobe Lyons of York
- 3rd Place – Brady Robb of Sidney
- 4th Place – Brock Skinner of Ogallala
- 5th Place – Brett Tinker of Pierce
- 6th Place – Brody Nelson of Beatrice
1st Place Match
- Evan Canoyer (Waverly) 29-1, Jr. over Kobe Lyons (York) 50-5, Jr. (Dec 7-3)
3rd Place Match
- Brady Robb (Sidney) 43-7, Jr. over Brock Skinner (Ogallala) 46-10, Sr. (MD 14-4)
5th Place Match
- Brett Tinker (Pierce) 43-9, Sr. over Brody Nelson (Beatrice) 35-12, Jr. (Dec 5-3)
B182
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Damen Pape of Hastings
- 2nd Place – Luke Macdonald of Bennington
- 3rd Place – Kobe Wilkins of Arlington
- 4th Place – William Marxsen of Schuyler
- 5th Place – Brekyn Papineau of Aurora
- 6th Place – Jay Ballard of Boys Town
1st Place Match
- Damen Pape (Hastings) 52-0, Sr. over Luke Macdonald (Bennington) 37-7, So. (Dec 7-5)
3rd Place Match
- Kobe Wilkins (Arlington) 42-5, Sr. over William Marxsen (Schuyler) 44-8, Sr. (Fall 2:55)
5th Place Match
- Brekyn Papineau (Aurora) 30-5, So. over Jay Ballard (Boys Town) 31-13, So. (Fall 4:33)
B195
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Eli Jansen of Omaha Skutt
- 2nd Place – Seth Firmanik of Fairbury
- 3rd Place – Alec Langan of McCook
- 4th Place – Kole Bordovsky of Wahoo
- 5th Place – Evan Morara of Hastings
- 6th Place – Imanol Munoz of Holdrege
1st Place Match
- Eli Jansen (Omaha Skutt) 29-4, Sr. over Seth Firmanik (Fairbury) 45-4, Sr. (Fall 3:28)
3rd Place Match
- Alec Langan (McCook) 42-3, Jr. over Kole Bordovsky (Wahoo) 38-6, Sr. (Dec 5-3)
5th Place Match
- Evan Morara (Hastings) 26-7, Sr. over Imanol Munoz (Holdrege) 39-9, Sr. (Fall 1:33)
B220
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Grady Griess of Northwest
- 2nd Place – Garett Menke of Bennington
- 3rd Place – Dylan Meyer of Norris
- 4th Place – Brayan Rodriguez of York
- 5th Place – Austin Rollman of Columbus Lakeview
- 6th Place – Blake Davis of Hastings
1st Place Match
- Grady Griess (Northwest) 47-4, Sr. over Garett Menke (Bennington) 48-1, Sr. (Fall 1:44)
3rd Place Match
- Dylan Meyer (Norris) 46-4, Jr. over Brayan Rodriguez (York) 32-9, Sr. (Dec 3-2)
5th Place Match
- Austin Rollman (Columbus Lakeview) 30-15, Sr. over Blake Davis (Hastings) 38-12, Jr. (Fall 4:34)
B285
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Mike Leatherdale of Wayne
- 2nd Place – Remington Gay of Arlington
- 3rd Place – David Hernandez of Ralston
- 4th Place – Neil Hartman of Omaha Concordia
- 5th Place – Alfredo Valquier of Nebraska City
- 6th Place – Trayton Travnicek of Scottsbluff
1st Place Match
- Mike Leatherdale (Wayne) 26-1, Jr. over Remington Gay (Arlington) 49-2, Sr. (Fall 3:08)
3rd Place Match
- David Hernandez (Ralston) 41-8, Jr. over Neil Hartman (Omaha Concordia) 36-7, So. (Dec 3-2)
5th Place Match
- Alfredo Valquier (Nebraska City) 42-5, Sr. over Trayton Travnicek (Scottsbluff) 39-11, Sr. (TF-1.5 2:36 (17-2))
C106
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Ely Olberding of Fort Calhoun
- 2nd Place – Aaron Ohnoutka of Bishop Neumann
- 3rd Place – Barret Brandt of Syracuse
- 4th Place – Jacob Mcgee of Logan View
- 5th Place – Riley Waddington of Wood River
- 6th Place – Trevin Edwards of Loomis/Bertrand
1st Place Match
- Ely Olberding (Fort Calhoun) 46-3, Fr. over Aaron Ohnoutka (Bishop Neumann) 45-5, Fr. (Dec 4-3)
3rd Place Match
- Barret Brandt (Syracuse) 35-17, Fr. over Jacob Mcgee (Logan View) 39-10, Fr. (Fall 3:10)
5th Place Match
- Riley Waddington (Wood River) 46-5, Fr. over Trevin Edwards (Loomis/Bertrand) 36-7, Jr. (Dec 4-2)
C113
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Konner Schluckebier of Milford
- 2nd Place – Gavin Dozler of Boone Central/Newman Grove
- 3rd Place – Casey Benavides of Bridgeport
- 4th Place – Zach Dickau of Hi-Line
- 5th Place – Jose Escandon of Gibbon
- 6th Place – Spencer Bridgmon of Syracuse
1st Place Match
- Konner Schluckebier (Milford) 50-1, Jr. over Gavin Dozler (Boone Central/Newman Grove) 43-7, So. (Dec 7-1)
3rd Place Match
- Casey Benavides (Bridgeport) 38-2, Sr. over Zach Dickau (Hi-Line) 36-3, Jr. (Dec 8-1)
5th Place Match
- Jose Escandon (Gibbon) 36-12, So. over Spencer Bridgmon (Syracuse) 30-15, Sr. (Dec 5-1)
C120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Caden Arps of Archbishop Bergan
- 2nd Place – Mitch Albrecht of Raymond Central
- 3rd Place – Hunter Vandenberg of Aquinas Catholic
- 4th Place – Dru Mueller of Logan View
- 5th Place – Eli Vondra of Milford
- 6th Place – Carter King of Battle Creek
1st Place Match
- Caden Arps (Archbishop Bergan) 24-1, So. over Mitch Albrecht (Raymond Central) 49-5, Jr. (Fall 4:56)
3rd Place Match
- Hunter Vandenberg (Aquinas Catholic) 37-5, So. over Dru Mueller (Logan View) 41-11, Jr. (Dec 4-0)
5th Place Match
- Eli Vondra (Milford) 11-5, So. over Carter King (Battle Creek) 30-12, So. (Dec 6-1)
C126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Casey Faulkenberry of Broken Bow
- 2nd Place – Chris Williams of Valentine
- 3rd Place – Zach Zitek of Aquinas Catholic
- 4th Place – Daniel Escandon of Gibbon
- 5th Place – Isaiah Shields of Amherst
- 6th Place – Dalton Anderson of Ponca
1st Place Match
- Casey Faulkenberry (Broken Bow) 31-2, Jr. over Chris Williams (Valentine) 43-3, Jr. (Dec 8-2)
3rd Place Match
- Zach Zitek (Aquinas Catholic) 40-6, Jr. over Daniel Escandon (Gibbon) 36-5, Sr. (Dec 9-7)
5th Place Match
- Isaiah Shields (Amherst) 42-10, Sr. over Dalton Anderson (Ponca) 34-7, So. (Dec 1-0)
C132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Quentyn Frank of Amherst
- 2nd Place – Logan Bryce of Raymond Central
- 3rd Place – Colton Rowse of Ord
- 4th Place – Cameron Williams of Conestoga
- 5th Place – Owen Lade of Battle Creek
- 6th Place – Tobin Olson of Valentine
1st Place Match
- Quentyn Frank (Amherst) 43-3, So. over Logan Bryce (Raymond Central) 43-5, So. (Dec 8-3)
3rd Place Match
- Colton Rowse (Ord) 41-3, Sr. over Cameron Williams (Conestoga) 38-13, Jr. (Fall 3:58)
5th Place Match
- Owen Lade (Battle Creek) 42-7, Sr. over Tobin Olson (Valentine) 29-19, So. (Dec 7-2)
C138
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Gage Krolikowski of Valentine
- 2nd Place – Christopher Nickolite of Aquinas Catholic
- 3rd Place – Cameron Graham of Cross County/Osceola
- 4th Place – Colby Homolka of Wilber-Clatonia
- 5th Place – Seth Fairbanks of Bishop Neumann
- 6th Place – Zackary Barlean of David City
1st Place Match
- Gage Krolikowski (Valentine) 48-0, Sr. over Christopher Nickolite (Aquinas Catholic) 41-4, So. (Dec 7-2)
3rd Place Match
- Cameron Graham (Cross County/Osceola) 58-1, So. over Colby Homolka (Wilber-Clatonia) 40-6, So. (Dec 1-0)
5th Place Match
- Seth Fairbanks (Bishop Neumann) 43-13, Jr. over Zackary Barlean (David City) 20-12, Sr. (Dec 6-4)
C145
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Jeaven Scdoris of Milford
- 2nd Place – Jacson Valentine of David City
- 3rd Place – Morgan Mcginley of Valentine
- 4th Place – Trevor Widener of Bridgeport
- 5th Place – Bryce Reed of Cross County/Osceola
- 6th Place – Cameron Schrad of Aquinas Catholic
1st Place Match
- Jeaven Scdoris (Milford) 45-3, Sr. over Jacson Valentine (David City) 44-11, Sr. (Dec 11-4)
3rd Place Match
- Morgan Mcginley (Valentine) 41-5, Sr. over Trevor Widener (Bridgeport) 48-5, Jr. (Dec 12-6)
5th Place Match
- Bryce Reed (Cross County/Osceola) 46-13, Jr. over Cameron Schrad (Aquinas Catholic) 33-11, Jr. (Dec 2-0)
C152
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Joseph Hinrichs of Sutton
- 2nd Place – Conner Kreikemier of Raymond Central
- 3rd Place – Garret Kluthe of Ord
- 4th Place – Gavin Zoucha of Malcolm
- 5th Place – Grant Lindsley of Shelby-Rising City
- 6th Place – Ethan Mullaly of North Bend Central
1st Place Match
- Joseph Hinrichs (Sutton) 38-1, Jr. over Conner Kreikemier (Raymond Central) 45-5, So. (Dec 10-4)
3rd Place Match
- Garret Kluthe (Ord) 45-4, Jr. over Gavin Zoucha (Malcolm) 48-9, So. (Dec 10-3)
5th Place Match
- Grant Lindsley (Shelby-Rising City) 42-11, Sr. over Ethan Mullaly (North Bend Central) 43-10, Jr. (Dec 4-3)
C160
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Chase Olson of Valentine
- 2nd Place – Conner Schutz of Hi-Line
- 3rd Place – Dylan Jones of Louisville
- 4th Place – Jaxson Jones of Twin River
- 5th Place – Gavin Hinrichs of Fillmore Central
- 6th Place – Dylan Marchand of Archbishop Bergan
1st Place Match
- Chase Olson (Valentine) 47-2, Sr. over Conner Schutz (Hi-Line) 41-2, Jr. (Dec 9-7)
3rd Place Match
- Dylan Jones (Louisville) 50-4, Sr. over Jaxson Jones (Twin River) 33-7, Jr. (Fall 2:04)
5th Place Match
- Gavin Hinrichs (Fillmore Central) 47-12, Sr. over Dylan Marchand (Archbishop Bergan) 29-15, Sr. (Dec 6-2)
C170
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Dylan Vodicka of David City
- 2nd Place – Burton Brandt of Syracuse
- 3rd Place – Dylan Zoucha of Malcolm
- 4th Place – Kelen Meyer of Ord
- 5th Place – Jesse Drahota of Ravenna
- 6th Place – Tom Maline of Oakland-Craig
1st Place Match
- Dylan Vodicka (David City) 49-3, Jr. over Burton Brandt (Syracuse) 33-2, Jr. (Dec 6-0)
3rd Place Match
- Dylan Zoucha (Malcolm) 49-7, Sr. over Kelen Meyer (Ord) 40-8, Jr. (MD 12-0)
5th Place Match
- Jesse Drahota (Ravenna) 44-7, Jr. over Tom Maline (Oakland-Craig) 28-12, Sr. (Dec 7-5)
C182
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Lathan Duda of Broken Bow
- 2nd Place – Trevor Peterson of Chase County
- 3rd Place – Cole Stokebrand of Amherst
- 4th Place – Brady Knott of Louisville
- 5th Place – Kyle Sterup of Cross County/Osceola
- 6th Place – Owen Snipes of Conestoga
1st Place Match
- Lathan Duda (Broken Bow) 54-0, Jr. over Trevor Peterson (Chase County) 41-4, Sr. (Dec 5-3)
3rd Place Match
- Cole Stokebrand (Amherst) 46-5, Sr. over Brady Knott (Louisville) 48-3, Sr. (Dec 5-2)
5th Place Match
- Kyle Sterup (Cross County/Osceola) 56-4, Jr. over Owen Snipes (Conestoga) 43-12, Sr. (MD 12-2)
C195
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Ethan Gabriel of Ord
- 2nd Place – James Escamilla of David City
- 3rd Place – Logan Booth of Logan View
- 4th Place – Aiden Worthey of HTRS
- 5th Place – Jazper Ames of Lutheran High Northeast
- 6th Place – Hunter Thonen of Conestoga
1st Place Match
- Ethan Gabriel (Ord) 47-1, Sr. over James Escamilla (David City) 33-12, Jr. (Fall 1:17)
3rd Place Match
- Logan Booth (Logan View) 47-5, So. over Aiden Worthey (HTRS) 22-5, So. (Dec 2-1)
5th Place Match
- Jazper Ames (Lutheran High Northeast) 22-5, Jr. over Hunter Thonen (Conestoga) 39-13, Sr. (Dec 8-4)
C220
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Landon Beaver of Wisner-Pilger
- 2nd Place – Kolby Johnson of Madison
- 3rd Place – Peyton Cone of Archbishop Bergan
- 4th Place – Wayne Moore of David City
- 5th Place – Nathan Coley of Mitchell
- 6th Place – Jarin Potts of Amherst
1st Place Match
- Landon Beaver (Wisner-Pilger) 34-7, Sr. over Kolby Johnson (Madison) 26-5, Jr. (Dec 3-1)
3rd Place Match
- Peyton Cone (Archbishop Bergan) 41-2, Sr. over Wayne Moore (David City) 36-11, Sr. (TB-1 8-3)
5th Place Match
- Nathan Coley (Mitchell) 30-14, Jr. over Jarin Potts (Amherst) 42-5, Sr. (Dec 3-1)
C285
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Jakob Jerabek of Arcadia/Loup City
- 2nd Place – Jake Ingwersen of David City
- 3rd Place – Eli Simonson of Archbishop Bergan
- 4th Place – Cj Hoevet of Ord
- 5th Place – Owen Schramm of Aquinas Catholic
- 6th Place – Eric Escobar of Wilber-Clatonia
1st Place Match
- Jakob Jerabek (Arcadia/Loup City) 44-1, Sr. over Jake Ingwersen (David City) 36-5, Jr. (Dec 5-0)
3rd Place Match
- Eli Simonson (Archbishop Bergan) 39-8, Sr. over Cj Hoevet (Ord) 44-6, Sr. (Fall 1:51)
5th Place Match
- Owen Schramm (Aquinas Catholic) 33-11, Sr. over Eric Escobar (Wilber-Clatonia) 36-10, Sr. (Fall 3:37)
D106
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Hunter Bennett of Elkhorn Valley
- 2nd Place – Eli Lanham of Plainview
- 3rd Place – Ashton Dane of Plainview
- 4th Place – Tristin Grooms of Mullen
- 5th Place – Nolan Osborn of Twin Loup
- 6th Place – Dutch Yates of Garden County
1st Place Match
- Hunter Bennett (Elkhorn Valley) 33-3, Jr. over Eli Lanham (Plainview) 46-2, Jr. (Dec 4-2)
3rd Place Match
- Ashton Dane (Plainview) 40-5, Fr. over Tristin Grooms (Mullen) 33-12, So. (Dec 3-1)
5th Place Match
- Nolan Osborn (Twin Loup) 46-18, So. over Dutch Yates (Garden County) 34-15, So. (MD 16-3)
D113
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Scout Ashburn of Plainview
- 2nd Place – Eli Paxton of Mullen
- 3rd Place – Cayden Ellis of Winside
- 4th Place – Jesse Sauceda of Shelton
- 5th Place – Zack Hartl of Elkhorn Valley
- 6th Place – Logan Peterson of South Loup
1st Place Match
- Scout Ashburn (Plainview) 46-5, So. over Eli Paxton (Mullen) 47-8, Fr. (MD 9-1)
3rd Place Match
- Cayden Ellis (Winside) 35-6, So. over Jesse Sauceda (Shelton) 24-5, Sr. (Dec 6-3)
5th Place Match
- Zack Hartl (Elkhorn Valley) 28-16, So. over Logan Peterson (South Loup) 33-12, Jr. (Dec 10-7)
D120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Teven Marshall of Mullen
- 2nd Place – Cyrus Wells of Anselmo-Merna
- 3rd Place – Brock Kester of Neligh-Oakdale
- 4th Place – Koby Smith of Elm Creek
- 5th Place – Nickolas Kuehn of Kenesaw
- 6th Place – Tate Phillipps of Burwell
1st Place Match
- Teven Marshall (Mullen) 42-2, Sr. over Cyrus Wells (Anselmo-Merna) 30-1, So. (Dec 6-5)
3rd Place Match
- Brock Kester (Neligh-Oakdale) 40-9, Jr. over Koby Smith (Elm Creek) 31-8, Jr. (Dec 4-1)
5th Place Match
- Nickolas Kuehn (Kenesaw) 29-9, Fr. over Tate Phillipps (Burwell) 33-7, Sr. (For.)
D126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Shaye Wood of Central Valley
- 2nd Place – Gaven Schernikau of Centennial
- 3rd Place – Samuel Foster of Sutherland
- 4th Place – Adam Miller of Elkhorn Valley
- 5th Place – Josh Spatz of East Butler
- 6th Place – Connor Wells of Anselmo-Merna
1st Place Match
- Shaye Wood (Central Valley) 43-5, Sr. over Gaven Schernikau (Centennial) 47-8, Sr. (Fall 3:47)
3rd Place Match
- Samuel Foster (Sutherland) 43-1, So. over Adam Miller (Elkhorn Valley) 39-5, Jr. (Dec 4-2)
5th Place Match
- Josh Spatz (East Butler) 33-10, So. over Connor Wells (Anselmo-Merna) 26-12, Fr. (Dec 8-2)
D132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Ruger Reimers of Palmer
- 2nd Place – Jeremy Larson of Brady
- 3rd Place – Nolan Blevins of Weeping Water
- 4th Place – Art Escalante of Winside
- 5th Place – Ryan Payne of Centennial
- 6th Place – Jon Peterka of Sutherland
1st Place Match
- Ruger Reimers (Palmer) 51-3, Jr. over Jeremy Larson (Brady) 50-2, Jr. (Dec 1-0)
3rd Place Match
- Nolan Blevins (Weeping Water) 33-8, Jr. over Art Escalante (Winside) 42-6, So. (Fall 1:39)
5th Place Match
- Ryan Payne (Centennial) 45-11, Jr. over Jon Peterka (Sutherland) 33-11, So. (Dec 9-5)
D138
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Nate Christensen of Plainview
- 2nd Place – Gabe Escalante of Winside
- 3rd Place – Enrique Martinez of Central Valley
- 4th Place – Xavier Perez of Elm Creek
- 5th Place – Dustin Klingsporn of Axtell
- 6th Place – Connor Sonderup of Fullerton
1st Place Match
- Nate Christensen (Plainview) 49-1, Sr. over Gabe Escalante (Winside) 39-8, So. (Fall 3:25)
3rd Place Match
- Enrique Martinez (Central Valley) 42-4, Sr. over Xavier Perez (Elm Creek) 40-16, Jr. (Dec 3-0)
5th Place Match
- Dustin Klingsporn (Axtell) 51-4, Sr. over Connor Sonderup (Fullerton) 29-12, Sr. (Fall 1:59)
D145
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Colton Holthus of Garden County
- 2nd Place – Chase Pawloski of Pleasanton
- 3rd Place – Cooper Coons of Twin Loup
- 4th Place – Dominic Stewart of Thayer Central
- 5th Place – Levi Lewis of North Central
- 6th Place – Matt Vanpelt of Southwest
1st Place Match
- Colton Holthus (Garden County) 44-3, Jr. over Chase Pawloski (Pleasanton) 38-11, So. (Dec 9-4)
3rd Place Match
- Cooper Coons (Twin Loup) 46-5, Sr. over Dominic Stewart (Thayer Central) 40-9, Jr. (Dec 7-5)
5th Place Match
- Levi Lewis (North Central) 42-10, So. over Matt Vanpelt (Southwest) 47-6, Jr. (For.)
D152
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Colby Coons of Twin Loup
- 2nd Place – Elijah Green of Nebraska Christian
- 3rd Place – Aiden Kuester of Neligh-Oakdale
- 4th Place – Will Gunning of Plainview
- 5th Place – Trevin Brecka of East Butler
- 6th Place – Brett Tryon of Southwest
1st Place Match
- Colby Coons (Twin Loup) 47-1, Sr. over Elijah Green (Nebraska Christian) 32-6, Jr. (Fall 1:29)
3rd Place Match
- Aiden Kuester (Neligh-Oakdale) 43-8, Fr. over Will Gunning (Plainview) 45-7, So. (Fall 6:00)
5th Place Match
- Trevin Brecka (East Butler) 34-17, So. over Brett Tryon (Southwest) 41-11, Jr. (Dec 4-2)
D160
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Blake Racicky of Ansley-Litchfield
- 2nd Place – Reece Zutavern of Sandhills/Thedford
- 3rd Place – Jarrett Parsons of High Plains Community
- 4th Place – Jackson Feulner of Thayer Central
- 5th Place – Tyler Coleman of Hemingford
- 6th Place – Derek Gibson of Maxwell
1st Place Match
- Blake Racicky (Ansley-Litchfield) 38-2, Sr. over Reece Zutavern (Sandhills/Thedford) 46-7, So. (Dec 8-5)
3rd Place Match
- Jarrett Parsons (High Plains Community) 28-12, Sr. over Jackson Feulner (Thayer Central) 24-4, Sr. (Dec 4-2)
5th Place Match
- Tyler Coleman (Hemingford) 33-11, Sr. over Derek Gibson (Maxwell) 38-5, Sr. (MD 12-4)
D170
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Alizae Mejia of Plainview
- 2nd Place – Dylan Soule of High Plains Community
- 3rd Place – Talan Mcgill of North Platte St. Pat`s
- 4th Place – Hunter Arehart of Ansley-Litchfield
- 5th Place – Wyatt Hegemann of Howells-Dodge
- 6th Place – Issiah Borgmann of Stanton
1st Place Match
- Alizae Mejia (Plainview) 31-0, Jr. over Dylan Soule (High Plains Community) 40-8, Sr. (Dec 5-3)
3rd Place Match
- Talan Mcgill (North Platte St. Pat`s) 39-8, Sr. over Hunter Arehart (Ansley-Litchfield) 34-11, Jr. (Dec 7-3)
5th Place Match
- Wyatt Hegemann (Howells-Dodge) 45-14, Sr. over Issiah Borgmann (Stanton) 43-4, Sr. (Fall 3:48)
D182
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Corey Dawe of Burwell
- 2nd Place – Daylan Russell of Alma
- 3rd Place – Bryan Zutavern of Sandhills/Thedford
- 4th Place – Kolby Larson of Ansley-Litchfield
- 5th Place – Cash Meier of Guardian Angels Central C
- 6th Place – Trevor Schumacher of Howells-Dodge
1st Place Match
- Corey Dawe (Burwell) 38-1, Sr. over Daylan Russell (Alma) 46-3, Sr. (MD 13-4)
3rd Place Match
- Bryan Zutavern (Sandhills/Thedford) 35-6, Sr. over Kolby Larson (Ansley-Litchfield) 30-10, So. (Dec 6-2)
5th Place Match
- Cash Meier (Guardian Angels Central C) 30-10, Jr. over Trevor Schumacher (Howells-Dodge) 40-17, Sr. (Fall 1:49)
D195
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Carl Mundt of Nebraska Christian
- 2nd Place – Kaleb Pofahl of Neligh-Oakdale
- 3rd Place – Wyatt Haverluck of Meridian
- 4th Place – Ty Kvanvig of Mullen
- 5th Place – James Hargett of Southern Valley
- 6th Place – Kayden Stubbs of Maxwell
1st Place Match
- Carl Mundt (Nebraska Christian) 47-1, Jr. over Kaleb Pofahl (Neligh-Oakdale) 42-4, Sr. (Dec 7-4)
3rd Place Match
- Wyatt Haverluck (Meridian) 25-7, Sr. over Ty Kvanvig (Mullen) 36-7, Sr. (Fall 0:37)
5th Place Match
- James Hargett (Southern Valley) 26-9, Sr. over Kayden Stubbs (Maxwell) 41-7, So. (Dec 3-2)
D220
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Clayton Hassett of Mullen
- 2nd Place – Luke Howitt of Maxwell
- 3rd Place – Carter Throener of Howells-Dodge
- 4th Place – Collin Gale of Plainview
- 5th Place – Braden Klover of Southern
- 6th Place – Andrew Burnett of Anselmo-Merna
1st Place Match
- Clayton Hassett (Mullen) 48-3, Sr. over Luke Howitt (Maxwell) 35-5, Jr. (SV-1 5-3)
3rd Place Match
- Carter Throener (Howells-Dodge) 52-4, Sr. over Collin Gale (Plainview) 43-4, Sr. (Fall 1:56)
5th Place Match
- Braden Klover (Southern) 33-10, Sr. over Andrew Burnett (Anselmo-Merna) 36-13, Jr. (Dec 16-9)
D285
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Marcus Cave of Weeping Water
- 2nd Place – Kien Martin of Overton
- 3rd Place – Levi Kerner of Arapahoe
- 4th Place – Kyle Pickhinke of Howells-Dodge
- 5th Place – Carson Fehlhafer of Centennial
- 6th Place – Payton Christiancy of Superior
1st Place Match
- Marcus Cave (Weeping Water) 52-3, Sr. over Kien Martin (Overton) 32-2, Sr. (TB-1 6-5)
3rd Place Match
- Levi Kerner (Arapahoe) 39-4, So. over Kyle Pickhinke (Howells-Dodge) 36-13, Sr. (Fall 2:55)
5th Place Match
- Carson Fehlhafer (Centennial) 46-12, So. over Payton Christiancy (Superior) 32-16, So. (Fall 1:20)