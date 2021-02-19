State Wrestling Report: Gering has six into semifinals, Scottsbluff’s Garcia to semis

This is a midday State Wrestling update as things continue to move along for the first session for Class B competitors.

It’s been a great start for the Gering Bulldogs as they’ve qualified six kids into the semifinals set for tomorrow. Ashton Dane at 106, Quinton Chavez at 120, Paul Ruff at 126, Tyler Nagel at 132, Nate Rocheleau at 145, and Jacob Awiszus at 170 all started their tournaments winning two matches and positioning themselves to possibly reach a state title match.

At last check in the team standings it was Gering sitting in the top spot in Class B with 63.5 points. Beatrice, another prime contender for the title, was in second with 52.5 points while Aurora was in third.

Scottsbluff is back a ways in the team race at just 19.5 points but Paul Garcia at 126 continues to stay on track for a fourth state title after a pair of dominant victories. The 126 semifinals feature three kids who competed last week at the B-4 District.

Class C competition will start later this afternoon at 4 pm MT and there are 13 wrestlers from the region competing.