Statement from American Legion Baseball (Couple local notes added)

Here is the press release from American Legion Baseball on where things are at with regards to the COVID-19 outbreak…Then a couple local notes from WESTCO and Gering can be found below…

American Legion Baseball’s highest priority is the health, well-being and safety of all our participants, families, volunteers and fans. Currently the National American Legion Baseball schedule remains in place per dates approved by the National Executive Committee (NEC); however, the schedule is subject to the respective state restrictions where the Regional and World Series tournaments are scheduled. It remains the goal of the Americanism Commission to hold our Regional and World Series tournaments this summer if possible.

Your National American Legion Baseball Committee continues monitoring COVID-19 developments through Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the COVID-19 updates from National Commander James W. “Bill” Oxford at legion.org. We are committed to communicating with you on a consistent basis and provide you with additional information as it becomes available.

We realize this pandemic results in all of us taking concerted steps and making important decisions regarding the 2020 baseball season. For now, we ask you to review the guidelines, restrictions and regulations established by local, state and federal governments to ensure doing whatever is required for the safety and well-being of everyone involved. The more prepared we are moving into this 2020 program season, the better we are in the face of all possible contingencies.

As this point, based on known school districts, local, state and federal restrictions and regulations, the American Legion Baseball Committee strongly encourages and recommends that departments suspend all baseball activities (team meetings, tryouts, practices, etc.) until all restrictions have been lifted.

Local Notes

-WESTCO Zephyrs: Head Coach Jeremiah Luber says the WESTCO program will suspend activities immediately and also that in accordance with local schools they will have ZERO activity of any sort until May 1st at the earliest.

-Gering: Head Coach Rick Kinnaman says that the state has indicated they would like to have a season at some point, even if it’s in a limited fashion.