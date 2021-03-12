class="post-template-default single single-post postid-517990 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"

Statement from Bill Moos regarding Oklahoma Game

BY Nebraska Athletics | March 12, 2021
Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos released a Statement on Friday in regards to the Oklahoma Game this upcoming Football Season.

“The University of Nebraska is looking forward to playing Oklahoma in Norman on September 18th. Due to the economic devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to Husker Athletics and the local community, our administration did explore the possibility of adding an eighth home game this fall. That option would have helped us mitigate cost-cutting measures and provide a much-needed boost to our local economy. Ultimately, the decision was made to move forward with our game at Oklahoma in 2021. We have the utmost respect for the University of Oklahoma, and this storied rivalry, and I know our fans have been excited about this series for a long time.  Go Big Red!”

