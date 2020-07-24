Stille Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

Lincoln – University of Nebraska defensive lineman Ben Stille was recognized for his work in the Lincoln community on Friday, as he was named to the Wuerffel Trophy watch list.

Stille, a senior from Ashland, Neb., has been active in the Huskers’ Life Skills program throughout his Husker career. He has volunteered his time with FCA, TeamMates, Husker Heroes, the Nebraska Football Road Race and local hospital visits. For his efforts, he was named the Tom Osborne and Brook Berringer Citizenship Teams in each of the past four years and was one of the Sam Foltz Hero 27 Leadership Award winners in 2019.

On the field, Stille has played 33 games as a Husker and has 80 career tackles, including 21 for loss, and 11.5 career sacks.

The 2020 campaign marks the second straight year that Stille has been on the Wuerffel Trophy watch list. The Wuerffel Trophy, known as “College Football’s Premier Award for Community Service,” is presented each February in Fort Walton Beach. The Wuerffel Trophy exists to honor college football players who serve others, celebrate their positive impact on society, and inspire greater service in the world.