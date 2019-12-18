Stivrins Named All-American

Nebraska volleyball junior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins was named an AVCA Second-Team All-American, and junior outside hitter Lexi Sun was named an AVCA Third-Team All-American by the American Volleyball Coaches Association on Wednesday. Sophomore setter Nicklin Hames and freshman outside hitter Madi Kubik both received honorable mention. The Huskers’ two AVCA All-America selections improved their total to 92 all-time, second-most in the nation. A nation-leading total of 46 players have combined for the Huskers’ 92 awards.

The Nebraska volleyball program has had multiple All-Americans five years in a row. Stivrins earned her second career All-America honor. She posted 2.55 kills per set, 1.07 blocks per set and a team-best .374 hitting percentage. The junior middle blocker led the Huskers to a .152 opponent hitting percentage this season, which ranked eighth in the nation. A first-team All-American last year, Stivrins also served nine aces and was a unanimous first-team All-Big Ten selection this season. She led the Huskers to an eighth straight Elite Eight appearance and is the 32nd Husker all-time to earn multiple AVCA All-America honors in a career. Sun earned her first ever All-America accolade after leading the Huskers with 3.57 kills per set with 2.45 digs per set and 25 service aces. Sun posted double-digit kills in 18 of 20 Big Ten matches and was a first-team All-Big Ten selection. She had 10 double-doubles this season, second-most on the team. Sun received honorable mention as a freshman at Texas in 2017 before transferring to Nebraska. Hames received honorable mention for the second straight year. She averaged 10.89 assists and 2.87 digs per set. One of the best defensive setters in the nation, Hames had a team-high 16 double-doubles and served a team-best 26 aces on her way to first-team All-Big Ten honors. Kubik also earned honorable mention with 2.73 kills and 2.52 digs per set in her first year as a Husker. Kubik was the Big Ten and North Region Freshman of the Year, as well as an All-Big Ten Second Team-selection. The AVCA All-America/Players of the Year Banquet will be held Friday, December 20 at 10:45 a.m. (ET) at the Pittsburgh Convention Center.