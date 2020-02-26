Subdistrict basketball report: Scottsbluff wins B-8, C and D subs continue Wednesday

On Tuesday night at Scottsbluff High School it was the championship game of the boys B-8 Subdistrict tournament with Scottsbluff slipping past Alliance by the final of 58-49.

Scottsbluff got a buzzer beating three from Jasiya DeOllos at the end of the second quarter to take a 28-20 lead at halftime.

From that point forward the Bearcats would never lead by less than four points.

That said, it still came down to the closing couple of minutes. Scottsbluff had a four point lead late but a turnover led to a Joel Baker layup attempt for the Bulldogs, but he missed it, and then on the other end it was Scottsbluff’s Chance Parker with a game sealing dunk.

Parker and fellow big man Sam Clarkson combined to score 26 points for Scottsbluff to go along with plenty of rebounds, blocked shots, and interior presence.

Jasiya DeOllos was also in double figures with 14 points including four free throws late to help seal up the victory.

Trevor Dubray led Alliance in scoring with 15. Caeson Clark and Baker were also in double figures, combining to score 23.

Both teams are set to host district final games on Saturday. Scottsbluff looks tentatively set to take on Platteview with Alliance home for Lexington (Nothing official from the NSAA as of the time this story posts).

Once official you can check the NSAA’s page for the district final pairings by CLICKING HERE.

C2-12 at Gering

Bridgeport 63, Bayard 34

Kimball 57, Morrill 41

Thursday title game: Bridgeport vs. Kimball

C1-12 at Bridgeport (games tonight)

Ogallala vs. Gordon-Rushville, 5 pm

Chadron vs. Mitchell, 6:30

D1-12 at Sidney

Paxton vs. Creek Valley, 5:30

Garden County vs. Wauneta-Palisade, 7:00

D2-11 at Ogallala

Hyannis vs. Potter-Dix, 5:00

South Platte vs. Leyton, 6:30

D2-12 at Chadron State College

Sioux County vs. Cody-Kilgore, 5:00

Hay Springs vs. Crawford, 6:30

All subdistrict championship games will be held tomorrow (Thursday) night with district championship games then expected to be held on Monday.