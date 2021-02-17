Subdistrict basketball scoreboard

Here’s the scores from Tuesday night girls Subdistrict basketball tournament action across the region.

B-8 at Scottsbluff

Scottsbluff 76, Gering 51 (Title game)

C1-12 Semifinals at Sidney

Sidney 56, Ogallala 45

Chadron 38, Mitchell 21

C2-12 Semifinals at Bridgeport

Bridgeport 77, Bayard 48

Gordon-Rushville 45, Morrill 29

D1-12 Semifinals at Big Springs

South Platte 70, Minatare 15

St. Pat’s 67, Kimball 35

D2-12 Semifinals at Hay Springs

Sioux County 47, Hay Springs 36

Crawford 46, Cody-Kilgore 39

D2-10 Semifinals at Mullen

Mullen 62, Paxton 21

Arthur County 62, Sandhills-Thedford 39

All of these tournaments have the championship games lined up for Thursday night.