Subdistrict basketball scoreboard

BY Chris Cottrell | February 17, 2021
Here’s the scores from Tuesday night girls Subdistrict basketball tournament action across the region.

B-8 at Scottsbluff

  • Scottsbluff 76, Gering 51 (Title game)

C1-12 Semifinals at Sidney

  • Sidney 56, Ogallala 45
  • Chadron 38, Mitchell 21

C2-12 Semifinals at Bridgeport

  • Bridgeport 77, Bayard 48
  • Gordon-Rushville 45, Morrill 29

D1-12 Semifinals at Big Springs

  • South Platte 70, Minatare 15
  • St. Pat’s 67, Kimball 35

D2-12 Semifinals at Hay Springs

  • Sioux County 47, Hay Springs 36
  • Crawford 46, Cody-Kilgore 39

D2-10 Semifinals at Mullen

  • Mullen 62, Paxton 21
  • Arthur County 62, Sandhills-Thedford 39

All of these tournaments have the championship games lined up for Thursday night.

