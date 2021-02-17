Subdistrict basketball scoreboard

Here’s the scores from Tuesday night girls Subdistrict basketball tournament action across the region.
B-8 at Scottsbluff
- Scottsbluff 76, Gering 51 (Title game)
C1-12 Semifinals at Sidney
- Sidney 56, Ogallala 45
- Chadron 38, Mitchell 21
C2-12 Semifinals at Bridgeport
- Bridgeport 77, Bayard 48
- Gordon-Rushville 45, Morrill 29
D1-12 Semifinals at Big Springs
- South Platte 70, Minatare 15
- St. Pat’s 67, Kimball 35
D2-12 Semifinals at Hay Springs
- Sioux County 47, Hay Springs 36
- Crawford 46, Cody-Kilgore 39
D2-10 Semifinals at Mullen
- Mullen 62, Paxton 21
- Arthur County 62, Sandhills-Thedford 39
All of these tournaments have the championship games lined up for Thursday night.