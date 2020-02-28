Subdistrict results, District finals schedule set

Here’s a quick update on high school basketball with results from last night in boys subdistrict play, the upcoming district finals schedule plus our Rural Radio Network schedule for the coming days.

Last night in the C1-12 championship game at Bridgeport it was Ogallala knocking off Mitchell 64-53.

The C2-12 final was a tight one at Gering with Bridgeport edging Kimball 45-54.

In Class D you had Sioux County downing Crawford in the D2-12 game 44-37 and in D2-11 top seed Hyannis with a blowout win over Leyton, 69-48. Mullen beat Wallace in the D2-10 title game 53-37.

Here are the District finals schedule for boys and girls this weekend or early next week with RRN coverage details if necessary.

Tonight

Girls C2-6 (at North Platte CC) : #11 Bridgeport vs. #6 Grand Island Central Catholic…KNEB.tv, ALLO 15, Mobius 1500, 94.1 The Brand, and KNEB.com starting at 5:45 MT with tip off at 6 pm.

Girls C1-2 (at North Platte HS): #2 Chadron vs. #15 Omaha Roncalli, 5 pm MT

Girls D2-3 (at Ogallala): #3 Mullen vs. #14 Leyton, 6 pm MT

Girls D2-4 (at Valentine): #13 Crawford vs. #4 Wynot, 4:30 pm MT

Saturday

Boys B-3 (at Scottsbluff HS): #3 Scottsbluff vs. #14 Waverly…KNEB.tv, ALLO 15, Mobius 1500, 106.9 The Trail, KNEB.com starting at 1:45 with tip off at 2 pm.

Boys C1-7 (at Lexington): #10 Mitchell vs. #7 Wayne…94.1 The Brand, and KNEB.com starting at 2:15 pm MT with tip off at 2:30.

Boys D2-2 (at Cozad): #15 Sioux County vs. #2 Falls City Sacred Heart, 2 pm MT

Boys D2-4 (at Lexington): #4 Mullen vs. #13 Exeter-Milligan, 5 pm MT

Monday

Boys C2-7 (at Maxwell HS): #7 Bridgeport vs. #10 Maxwell…KNEB.tv, ALLO 15, Mobius 1500, 94.1 The Brand, and KNEB.com starting at 5:45 pm MT with tip off at 6 pm.

Still to be determined: Boys C1-6, Ogallala vs. Battle Creek