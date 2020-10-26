Subdistrict volleyball schedules with a few weather adjustments

The winter storm that rolled through the region over the weekend is impacting some of the schedules for the subdistrict volleyball tournaments that were slated to get underway today (Monday).

The C1-12 Tournament at Sidney with Sidney, Mitchell, Chadron, and Ogallala has now been moved to Tuesday and Wednesday. The 5 pm match is Sidney vs. Mitchell with Chadron vs. Ogallala at 7 pm. The championship match is set for Wednesday at 6 pm. To view the bracket click HERE.

Bridgeport is hosting the C2-12 Tournament and they’ve also moved off of today and as of now everthing is scheduled for tomorrow with a few times listed as TBA. That complete bracket can be seen by clicking HERE.

The D1-12 Tournament at Big Springs has pushed back their tournament to start Tuesday. Kimball will play South Platte at 4:30 followed by Minatare vs. St. Pat’s in the 6 pm match. Bracket on the NSAA site can be found HERE.

The Class B-8 Tournament will be played at Gering on Tuesday and Wednesday. Scottsbluff takes on Alliance tomorrow night at 6 pm with the winner playing Gering for the title on Wednesday night at 6 o’clock. Broadcast details are still being finalized on our end.

D2-12 action is taking place at Sioux County and those matches are on for tonight and tomorrow as of now. Sioux County vs. Cody-Kilgore at 4 pm, then at 6:30 it’s Crawford vs. Hay Springs. Link to that bracket HERE.

Also on as sheduled for today the D2-11 Tournament at Garden County with top seeded hosts taking on Creek Valley and Potter-Dix vs. Leyton. Find that official bracket HERE.