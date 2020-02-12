Summer League Softball now under Scottsbluff Softball Association

The Scottsbluff Softball Association (SSA) is proud to announce that they will be taking over softball from the 23 Club, effective immediately. This was a joint effort between 23 Club & The Scottsbluff Softball Association in an effort to allow each entity to put more focus on each sport instead of one organization trying to do both.

The Scottsbluff Softball Association will be opening registrations on March 1, 2020. If anyone is interested in sponsoring a team, volunteering to be a coach or wanting to help out in any way please reach out to us at the email below. Follow us on Facebook (Scottsbluff Softball Association) for more information.

The divisions will be T-Ball through 8th Grade (Ages 4-14). The cost for league is as follows: T-Ball – $30 per player & all other divisions are $65 per player with a family maximum of $130. If you have a young lady who is interested please email scottsbluffsoftball@gmail.com for a registration form or one can be picked up starting on March 1st at High Plains Spas, 16th Empire or Scottsbluff Screenprinting in Scottsbluff. The deadline to register is April 15th (a late fee of $25 will be charged after April 15th).