This weekend’s CSC basketball moved to January 3-4

CHADRON, Neb. – November 16, 2020 – Out of an abundance of caution, Chadron State College athletics will reschedule its opening weekend of basketball, scheduled for Sunday and Monday, November 22-23 in the Chicoine Center, against Colorado School of Mines and Regis University. Those games will now be played January 3-4 in Chadron.

The athletics department will continue to monitor and reassess its ability to participate in scheduled games, as well as its ability to host spectators, from week to week. Recently the Panhandle Public Health District upgraded its regional COVID-19 risk assessment from “high” to “severe”.

According to Directed Health Measures issued by the State of Nebraska effective Monday November 16, indoor gatherings, including athletic events, are restricted to 25 percent of a facility’s occupancy.

The Eagles are scheduled to travel to Durango, Colorado, the first week of December, to meet up with Fort Lewis College, and they are to continue on to Western Colorado University in Gunnison.

CSC hosts its next home games, versus Westminster College and Colorado Mesa University, on December 11-12.