Three Cougars make All-Nebraska JUCO team, Allen named captain

Three Western Nebraska Community College men’s basketball players made the Omaha World Herald JUCO All-Nebraska team that was released over the weekend.

Sophomore Teddy Allen earned the biggest honor, earning the honorary captain of the All-Nebraska JUCO team. Freshmen Kenny Strawbridge and Kalen Williams earned honorable mention honors on the junior college team.

Allen had a huge season in his one year at WNCC. The Boys Town graduate and University of Nebraska commit led the NJCAA in scoring with a 31.4 points per game average. Allen shot 51.4 percent from the field and 88.1 percent from the charity stripe.

Allen wasn’t just a scorer for the Cougars either. He averaged 7.4 rebounds a game and had several triple-double games in scoring, rebounding and assists.

Allen scored double figures in 27 of the 28 games he played in, helping the Cougars to the semifinals of the Region IX tournament. Allen scored 40 or more points in four games, including a 45-point performance against ranked Casper College in a 112-108 overtime win over the Thunderbirds at the Region IX tournament.

Allen also scored 30 or more points in 13 games this season.

Other members of the JUCO first team included Central Community College’s Roman Behrens and Tre’vion Crawford, Northeast’s Emmette Page, and McCook’s Le’Tre Darthard.

Strawbridge and Williams each earned honorable mention honors. Strawbridge, from Rockford, Illinois, averaged 15 points a contest while shooting 52 percent from the field, 32.6 percent from beyond the arc, and pulling down 5.5 rebounds a contest.

Williams, from Hephzibah, Georgia, averaged 13.5 points a contest while shooting 58.1 percent from the field and 39.8 from beyond the arc. Williams connected on 35 treys this season.

Other honorary captain members include Central’s Nathan Frost and Cooper Pratt; McCook’s Raheim Sullivan; Northeast’s Daniel Akuei and Ben Moxness; North Platte’s Danilo Matovic and Courtney Murrell; and Southeast’s Jaden Coleman, Kofi Hamilton, and LaBeck Warren.

Also making the OWH first team on the NAIA/NCAA Division III team was former WNCC Cougar Henry Tanksley. Tanksley earned First Team honors while leading Peru State this season as a junior. Tanksley averaged 17.5 points a game for Peru State while pulling down 6.7 rebounds while making 62 3-pointers.