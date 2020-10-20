Thurness Family Nutrition Center to boost CSC athletics programs

CHADRON, Neb. – October 19, 2020 – Chadron State College athletics’ strength and conditioning program received a boost on Saturday, with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Thurness Family Nutrition Center at 2 p.m. in the Armstrong Building. Contributions from Dr. Brent and Shelly Thurness of Rapid City, S.D., made the construction of the nutrition center possible.

“My sons are third-generation college athletes,” said Brent Thurness. “My father, Dr. Robert Thurness, who was my football coach, was the first in his family to go to college on an athletic scholarship. He valued education so highly, he earned a doctoral degree in educational administration. With the nutrition center, we wanted to support that tradition of scholarship and honor the role that athletics plays within the educational structure.”

Thurness’s sons Cole, a college senior, and Chase, a junior, are currently members of the CSC football team.

The facility upgrade utilizes the space formerly housing a concession stand for Armstrong Gymnasium. It provides additional equipment and infrastructure which the strength and conditioning staff believes will enhance its ability to store, prepare, and distribute nutritional products to CSC student-athletes.

“The quality of our new Thurness Family Nutrition Center is phenomenal,” said CSC Head Strength and Conditioning Coach E.J. Kreis. “The products and workmanship that went into its construction are the best of the best, as well as the consumable products that we’ll distribute here and replenish on an ongoing basis.”

Among the most visible additions to the nutrition center are a granite countertop and brand new cabinetry, which were both sourced by Morford’s Decorating in Chadron and installed by the CSC facilities staff.

The facility is also equipped with an overhauled food sanitation system. This is comprised of refrigeration, plumbing, electrical wiring and food storage, which will ensure compliance with safety standards.

Additional equipment includes four new Ninja blenders which will be used for the preparation of protein smoothies.

The contribution for the nutrition center not only funds the initial construction project, but it also provides ongoing support. Kreis says this will provide for supplements such as fruits, pre-made sandwiches, and chocolate milk protein.

“It’s a big competitive edge for us to be on the forefront of everything,” added Kreis, “with the latest nutritional science and the ability to apply it on a daily basis. Our strength and conditioning programs are maybe one or two hours of an athlete’s day, but the recovery phase is when all the hard work pays off. Those other 22 or 23 hours are just as important as the workouts themselves. What we have now in that area gives us one leg up on the competition, and we hope it gives the student-athletes their best possible experience.”