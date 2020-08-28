Thursday high school sports recap

Thursday featured the first full day of high school sports around the region with softball, volleyball, cross country, and tennis teams all in action.

Of course, high school football kicks off tonight and the Friday Night Preview will be posted later this morning. For now, let’s see what happened on Thursday.

Softball

It was a rivalry game at Oregon Trail Park as Gering held off Scottsbluff late for a 7-5 win.

Brylee Dean smacked a big three run homer for Gering in the bottom of the second inning as the Bulldogs would score four times in the frame to take a 6-2 lead.

Scottsbluff would make a charge late, scoring once in the sixth and then three more times in the seventh to make it close at the end.

Maddie Wiese started, and finished, for Gering. The senior comes into the season as one of the top arms in the state and she struck out 12 Bearcats while allowing just two earned runs over her seven innings of work. Wiese also showed off her two-way talents finishing 3-4 at the plate.

Dean put up the big night offensively. The homer and she finished with three hits, three RBI, and two runs scored.

For Scottsbluff it was Brady Laucomer a hit, one RBI, and two runs scored. Alex Jones, Avery Fox, and Taryn Spady also had RBI for the Cats in the loss.

Fox started and was saddled with the loss, she allowed ten hits and seven runs (just four were earned).

The teams combined for seven errors on the night.

Gering improved to 3-3 and they’ll head to Holyoke CO tomorrow while Scottsbluff fell to 4-1 ahead of games at home tomorrow against Chase County.

Volleyball

Both Scottsbluff and Gering picked up opening night wins. We had the Gering match at Alliance on 93.3 KMOR as the traveling Bulldogs earned the sweep by the scores of 28-26, 25-19, and 25-22. Gering will play Torrington next Tuesday.

Scottsbluff came out of opening night with an impressive sweep over a team they’ve struggled with in recent years, beating Sidney in three straight. Scottsbluff will head to a tournament in Rapid City to play tomorrow.

Elsewhere…

Chadron def Mitchell 3-1

Ogallala def Chase County 3-0

Bridgeport def Bayard 3-0

Hemingford def Kimball 2-1

Gordon-Rushville def Hemingford 2-0

Gordon-Rushville def Kimball 2-0

Minatare def Leyton 2-0

Minatare def Potter-Dix 2-0

Potter-Dix def Leyton 2-1

Boys Tennis

This meet was originally scheduled for Alliance but due to the expected heat and safety protocols it was moved to Gillette WY. Alliance, Scottsbluff, and Gering were all in attendance.

Scottsbluff, despite the loss of Dawson Mohr, showed well in their first outing of the season with a 6-6 split against Campbell County and a 8-4 win over Thunder Basin. Lincoln Frank won both of his singles matches on the day.

Gering split their matchup with Thunder Basin 4-4 and got beat 9-0 by Campbell County. Against Thunder Basin Gering won four of the five singles matches led by No. 1 Trent Davis.

Today Scottsbluff is at Lexington and then both teams play tomorrow at the McCook Invite.

Cross Country

Many area teams were in Scottsbluff yesterday for the Panhandle Classic at Riverview Golf Course.

Varsity winners were, on the girls side, Madison Seiler of Gering, and for the boys it was Trevor Kuncl of Mullen.

Boys team scores

Gering 23 Mitchell 48 Scottsbluff 51 Chadron 53 Sidney 62 Alliance 109 Bayard 120 Bridgeport 136 Hemingford 147 Kimball 152

Boys individual

Trevor Kuncl, Mullen Peyton Seiler, Gering Hans Bastron, Scottsbluff Mitchell Deer, Sidney Jack Franklin, Gering

Girls team scores

Chadron, 28 Scottsbluff, 37 Sidney 39 Gering 41 Bridgeport 79 Bayard, 95

Girls individual