Thursday prep recap

We had a busy night of coverage on the RRN-Scottsbluff with three high school volleyball matches here plus plenty of action elsewhere with both volleyball and softball for area teams plus a local golf invite.

Volleyball

Chadron def. Scottsbluff 25-15, 25-6, 19-25, 25-22…It was a pretty spread out attack for the Cardinals led by Tatum Bailey and Macey Daniels, who were both around double digit kills on the night. Scottsbluff will travel to play at the Holdrege Tournament on Saturday.

Sidney def. Gering 25-18, 26-24

Gering def. Mitchell 25-18, 25-19…Gering goes 1-1 at the triangular ahead of their weekend trip to the Adams Central Invitational.

Sidney def. Mitchell 2-1

Garden County def. Morrill 3-0

Kimball def. Hay Springs 2-1

Leyton def. Kimball 2-1

Hay Springs def. Leyton 2-0

Hyannis def. Hemingford 3-2

Softball

Scottsbluff 12, McCook 3…Maddie Johnston HR, Brady Laucomer 3 hits, Avery Fox the winning pitcher.

Gering 12, McCook 6…Dogs pound out 17 hits and Maddie Wiese struck out 7 and earned the win.

North Platte 9, Scottsbluff 1…Scottsbluff is at the Gothenburg Inv. tomorrow.

North Platte 8, Gering 0…Bulldogs are at Adams Central Tournament tomorrow.

Gothenburg 12, Chadron 4

Cozad 8, Chadron 0

Girls Golf

Team scores: Mitchell 394, Kimball 405, Bridgeport 468, Perkins County 490, Garden County 503, Creek Valley 540

Leaderboard: