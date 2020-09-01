Tuesday high school sports schedule

It’s a busy Tuesday on the prep sports calendar including one activity tonight that we’ll cover here on the Rural Radio Network.

Volleyball

Chadron at Scottsbluff…coverage on KNEB.tv, 106.9 The Trail, KHYYfm.com with Jeff Kelley will start at approximately 5:45 with first serve slated for 6 pm.

Other matches- Gering at Torrington 7 pm, Alliance at Rapid City Christian, Mitchell Triangular (Bridgeport, Gordon-Rushville), Leyton at Kimball, Hay Springs at Garden County

Softball

Scottsbluff at Chadron…JV 4 pm, Varsity 6 pm

Gering at Alliance…JV 4 pm, Varsity 6 pm

Boys Tennis

Gering at Torrington…4 pm

*Schedule change for Friday- Scottsbluff Invite will start at noon instead of 1 pm

Girls Golf

Scottsbluff hosting today at Scotts Bluff Country Club starting at 9 this morning.

**Football, Softball, and volleyball scores can always be found above on our ScoreStream Scoreboard**