Tuesday prep hoops scores

Here’s the rundown from the high school basketball scoreboard from Tuesday, February 9th.

Boys

Bridgeport 64, Gordon-Rushville 56

Morrill 43, Hemingford 35

Chadron 61, Valentine 25

Pine Bluffs WY 88, Kimball 38

Bayard 53, Leyton 44

Niobrara County 57, Guernsey-Sunrise 45

Potter-Dix 63, Peetz CO 19

Girls

Bridgeport 75, Gordon-Rushville 44

Hemingford 50, Morrill 47

Sidney 64, Alliance 24

Chadron 37, Valentine 26

Pine Bluffs WY 58, Kimball 41

Bayard 61, Leyton 29

Garden County 56, Hyannis 20

Potter-Dix 51, Peetz CO 25

Niobrara County 51, Guernsey-Sunrise 9