Tuesday prep hoops scores

Here’s the rundown from the high school basketball scoreboard from Tuesday, February 9th.
Boys
Bridgeport 64, Gordon-Rushville 56
Morrill 43, Hemingford 35
Chadron 61, Valentine 25
Pine Bluffs WY 88, Kimball 38
Bayard 53, Leyton 44
Niobrara County 57, Guernsey-Sunrise 45
Potter-Dix 63, Peetz CO 19
Girls
Bridgeport 75, Gordon-Rushville 44
Hemingford 50, Morrill 47
Sidney 64, Alliance 24
Chadron 37, Valentine 26
Pine Bluffs WY 58, Kimball 41
Bayard 61, Leyton 29
Garden County 56, Hyannis 20
Potter-Dix 51, Peetz CO 25
Niobrara County 51, Guernsey-Sunrise 9