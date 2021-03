Tuesday’s Western Nebraska Community College and Northeastern Junior College volleyball match that was slated for March 23 at Cougar Palace has been canceled because of COVID concerns on the NJC campus.

The match will not be made up since the Region IX tournament begins March 31 in Casper, Wyoming.

The WNCC volleyball team will next be in action Thursday when they travel to Lamar Community College for a conference match and then to Trinidad State Junior College on Friday.