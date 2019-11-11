Turnovers hamper CSC men’s team in loss

KINGSVILLE, Texas — November 9, 2019 — The Chadron State College men’s basketball shot 52.4 percent from the field, including nine of 18 from 3-point range, while Texas A&M-Kingsville shot just 34.7 percent, including four of 23 from behind the arc, but the Javelinas edged the Eagles 67-66 on their home court Saturday night.

“It was a good weekend for us, if we can learn from it,” said CSC Head Men’s Basketball Coach Houston Reed . “We put ourselves in a position to win both games, but ultimately, we beat ourselves. We can get these issues fixed. It was also good for us to look at line- ups to learn more about our rotations and first year players.”

For the second night in a row the Eagles had major turnover problems. Friday night while playing in Laredo, Texas A&M International forced 24 turnovers and converted them into 29 points, helping the Dustdevils to a 75-65 victory.

At Kingsville, Chadron lost possession of the ball 33 times and the Javelinas converted them into 34 points. Perhaps an even bigger problem for the Eagles in the second game was the fact that Kingsville took 72 shots from the field while allowing CSC just 42.

In other stats, both teams made 13 free throws and Kingsville grabbed 32 rebounds, just one more than the Eagles.

Chadron State owned a 28-17 lead 13 minutes in the first half and was still ahead 37-33 at halftime. But the Eagles’ last lead was 51-50 with 10:13 remaining. The Javelinas never led by more than six.

The Eagles were again paced by 6-foot-4 Brian Rodriguez-Flores . After scoring 21 points in Laredo, he tallied 25 points Saturday night on 10 of 12 shooting from the field, including five of six from long range. Fortified by nine of 10 free throw shooting, CSC point guard Colby Jackson scored 15 points vs. Kingsville. Jacob Jefferson added nine points and Walker Andrew eight for the Eagles.

No one else scored more than three points for CSC, but Stephon Bell grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds, all of them off the defensive glass. The Eagle managed just four offensive caroms.

Chauncy Thomas, a senior guard, led Kingsville with 14 points. Both 6-7 Dan Severo and guard Sammy Brooks contributed 11 points.

The Eagles will have a short turnaround before playing at Nebraska-Kearney on Wednesday night.

Chadron State– Brian Rodriguez-Flores 25, Colby Jackson 15, Jacob Jefferson 9, Walker Andrew 8, Stephon Bell 3, Michael Sparks 2, Andre Sepeda 2, Kenan Gray 2. Totals: 22-42 (9-18) 13-17, 66 points 31 rebounds, 33 turnovers.

Texas A&M-Kingsville–Chauncey Thomas 14, Daniel Severo 11, Sammy Brooks 11, John Mouton 9, Will Chayer 6, Tre Flowers 5, Dayante McClellan 5, Rashon Thomas 5, Creighton Avery 1. Totals: 25-72 (4-23) 13-22 67 points, 32 rebounds, 16 turnovers.

Chadron State 37 29 —66

Kingsville 33 34 —67

3-pointers: CSC–Rodriguez-Flores 5, Jackson 2, Jefferson 1, Bell 1. Kingsville–Severo, Flowers, Brooks, Thomas, all 1.