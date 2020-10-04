Twin City Invite results: Ogallala the champ

Ogallala defeated Sidney in the championship match of the Twin City Invite held this weekend at Gering and Scottsbluff High Schools.

Here are the results from both pool play and the Saturday formats. Teams played three pool play matches on Friday to determine the championship bracket and round robin formats for Saturday.

CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET RESULTS

Rd 1:

Sidney def Chadron 25-20, 25-12

Lexington def Rapid City Stevens 25-16, 25-21

North Platte def McCook 25-8, 25-12

Ogallala def Gering 25-20, 25-10

Rd 2:

Sidney def Lexington 25-27, 28-25

Ogallala def North Platte 25-20, 23-25, 25-22

Chadron def RC Stevens 25-11, 26-24

Gering def McCook 25-15, 25-21

Championship/3rd/Consolation Rd:

Title match- Ogallala def Sidney 24-26, 25-21, 25-21

3rd place- North Platte def Lexington 25-20, 21-25, 25-21

5th place- Chadron def Gering 25-13, 25-17

7th place- RC Stevens def McCook 25-21, 25-22

Round Robin Play

Alliance def RC Central 2-0

GI Northwest def Scottsbluff 2-0

GI Northwest def RC Central 2-0

Alliance def Scottsbluff 2-1

GI Northwest def Alliance 2-1

Scottsbluff def RC Central 2-0