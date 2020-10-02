class="post-template-default single single-post postid-488729 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

Twin City Volleyball Invite this weekend at Scottsbluff, Gering

BY Chris Cottrell | October 2, 2020
The time has arrived for the annual Twin City Volleyball Invite hosted by both Scottsbluff High School and Gering High School with action set for Friday and Saturday.

The 12 teams competing this weekend are Scottsbluff, Gering, Alliance, Chadron, Sidney, Ogallala, North Platte, McCook, Lexington, Rapid City Central, Rapid City Stevens, and Grand Island Northwest.

Teams will be split into three different locations with pool play matches starting this afternoon at 3 pm.

RED POOL BLUE POOL GOLD POOL
SCOTTSBLUFF HIGH SCHOOL GERING HOLLIDAY FAMILIES DOME GERING AUXILLIARY GYM
313 EAST 27TH 1500 U STREET 1500 U STREET
3:00 PM 3:00 PM 3:00 PM
Sidney vs RC Central Lexington vs Gering North Platte vs RC Stevens
McCook vs Scottsbluff Ogallala vs Alliance Chadron vs GINW
Scottsbluff vs Sidney Alliance vs Lexington GINW vs North Platte
RC Central vs McCook Gering vs Ogallala RC Stevens vs Chadron
Scottsbluff vs RC Central Alliance vs Gering GINW vs RC Stevens
Sidney vs McCook Lexington vs Ogallala North Platte vs Chadron

 

Then for tomorrow the tournament will feature a 8 team bracket to decide the champion to go along with a four team round robin competition.

The championship bracket will be held at Gering High School starting at 9 am with the championship match scheduled for 2 pm.

The four team round robin competition will be held at Scottsbluff High School also starting at 9 am.

Admission is $6 for adults and $4 for students and passes will NOT be accepted at either location for both days.

