Two CSC football players honored by RMAC

COLORADO SPRINGS — November 4, 2020 — Two Chadron State College football players received recognition on Tuesday in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference’s weekly football release. Freshman wide receiver Jahani Wright, of Miami, Florida, and senior defensive back Jeremiah Gutierrez, of Long Beach, California, were the recipients of the league’s Player of the Week honors for offense and defense, respectively.

Wright totaled 88 yards on three receptions last Saturday at South Dakota Mines, including the third quarter touchdown grab that put the Eagles ahead for good with a 16-9 lead. The 5-10 receiver used his vertical leap to elevate above a six-foot Mines defender to find the ball from quarterback Dalton Holst in a corner of the end zone.

Gutierrez’s seven tackles included two tackles for loss and a quarterback sack. One third-and-one stop for a loss of two yards led to a turnover on downs for the Eagles in the fourth quarter, and one of Gutierrez’s two pass breakups forced a Hardrockers punt in the second quarter.

Mines punter, Casey Knutsen, claimed the weekly special teams honor.