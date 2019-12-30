class="post-template-default single single-post postid-429745 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

Updated schedules for Holiday Tournaments including GNAC

BY Chris Cottrell | December 30, 2019
Here are the updates (AS OF NOW) for some of the holiday tournaments in the region for high school basketball.

GNAC Tournament at Columbus (Thurs – Sat)

Thursday (G) Gering vs. Scottsbluff…coverage on 93.3 KMOR at 2:30

Thursday (B) Scottsbluff vs. McCook…coverage on 106.9 The Trail at 4:15

Thursday (B) Gering vs. Hastings…coverage on 93.3 KMOR following Scottsbluff boys game

Other thursday games:

(G) Columbus vs. McCook, (G) North Platte vs. Hastings, (B) North Platte vs. Columbus

Alliance Holiday Tournament (now just three teams as Ainsworth can’t make it)

Today: Alliance girls vs. Bridgeport, 5 pm

Today: Alliance boys vs. Bridgeport, 6:30 pm

Tomorrow: girls winner vs. Pine Bluffs, noon

Tomorrow: boys winner vs. Pine Bluffs, 1:30 pm

Cabela’s Holiday Shootout at Sidney (Ord can’t make it and Chase County will only play on Tuesday)

Today main gym: (G) Gordon-Rushville vs. Torrington, 2 pm

Today main gym: (B) Gordon-Rushville vs. Torrington, 3:45 pm

Today main gym: (G) Sidney vs. Burns, 5:30 pm

Today main gym: (B) Sidney vs. Burns, 7:15 pm

Today back gym: (G) Mitchell vs. Crawford, 2 pm

Today back gym: (B) Mitchell vs. Crawford, 3:45 pm

*Main gym games will start at 10 a.m. on Tuesday with championship games at 1:30 and 3:15

*Back gym games will feature winners against Chase County starting at 1:30 and 3:15

Chadron Rotary Tournament

Today (G) Custer vs. Hemingford, 2 pm

Today (B) Custer vs. Hemingford, 4 pm

Today (G) Chadron vs. Valentine, 5:30

Today (B) Chadron vs. Valentine, 7 pm

*Championship and consolation games will be played on Tuesday

