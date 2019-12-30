Updated schedules for Holiday Tournaments including GNAC

Here are the updates (AS OF NOW) for some of the holiday tournaments in the region for high school basketball.

GNAC Tournament at Columbus (Thurs – Sat)

Thursday (G) Gering vs. Scottsbluff…coverage on 93.3 KMOR at 2:30

Thursday (B) Scottsbluff vs. McCook…coverage on 106.9 The Trail at 4:15

Thursday (B) Gering vs. Hastings…coverage on 93.3 KMOR following Scottsbluff boys game

Other thursday games:

(G) Columbus vs. McCook, (G) North Platte vs. Hastings, (B) North Platte vs. Columbus

Alliance Holiday Tournament (now just three teams as Ainsworth can’t make it)

Today: Alliance girls vs. Bridgeport, 5 pm

Today: Alliance boys vs. Bridgeport, 6:30 pm

Tomorrow: girls winner vs. Pine Bluffs, noon

Tomorrow: boys winner vs. Pine Bluffs, 1:30 pm

Cabela’s Holiday Shootout at Sidney (Ord can’t make it and Chase County will only play on Tuesday)

Today main gym: (G) Gordon-Rushville vs. Torrington, 2 pm

Today main gym: (B) Gordon-Rushville vs. Torrington, 3:45 pm

Today main gym: (G) Sidney vs. Burns, 5:30 pm

Today main gym: (B) Sidney vs. Burns, 7:15 pm

Today back gym: (G) Mitchell vs. Crawford, 2 pm

Today back gym: (B) Mitchell vs. Crawford, 3:45 pm

*Main gym games will start at 10 a.m. on Tuesday with championship games at 1:30 and 3:15

*Back gym games will feature winners against Chase County starting at 1:30 and 3:15

Chadron Rotary Tournament

Today (G) Custer vs. Hemingford, 2 pm

Today (B) Custer vs. Hemingford, 4 pm

Today (G) Chadron vs. Valentine, 5:30

Today (B) Chadron vs. Valentine, 7 pm

*Championship and consolation games will be played on Tuesday