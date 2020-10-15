(Updates) Boys State Tennis results

The 2020 NSAA Boys State Tennis Championships are being held at the Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln on Thursday and Friday with Scottsbluff, Gering, and Alliance all competing in Class B.
We’ll have some results posted here throughout the day and you can always link to the NSAA tennis page to find the official brackets by CLICKING HERE.
No. 1 Singles
Rd. 2- York def. Trent Davis, Gering 7-5, 6-1
Rd. 1- Trent Davis, Gering def. Adams Central 6-2, 6-1
Rd. 1- South Sioux City def. Barrett Frank, Scottsbluff 6-3, 6-8, 10-5
Rd. 1- Brownell-Talbot/Concordia def. Bryson Darveau, Alliance 6-1, 6-1
No. 2 Singles
Rd. 2- York def. David Karpf, Gering 6-0, 6-0
Rd. 1- Kade Huck, Scottsbluff def. Crete 6-1, 6-1
Rd. 1- David Karpf, Gering def. Waverly 7-6 (7-2), 6-7 (7-5), 10-3
Rd. 1- Elkhorn def. Carver Hauptman, Alliance 6-3, 4-6, 10-8
No. 1 Doubles
Rd. 1- Ralston def. Gering Noah Moreno/Kaid Ybarra 6-3, 6-2
Rd. 1- Scottsbluff Porter Robbins/Lincoln Frank BYE
Rd. 1- Waverly def. Alliance Kysen Walker/Tory Pickett Pin 6-0, 1-6, 10-3
No. 2 Doubles
Rd. 1- Scottsbluff Ethan Ramirez/Aaron Schaff BYE
Rd. 1- York def. Gering Josiah Martinez/Brandon Jensen 6-0, 6-0