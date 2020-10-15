(Updates) Boys State Tennis results

The 2020 NSAA Boys State Tennis Championships are being held at the Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln on Thursday and Friday with Scottsbluff, Gering, and Alliance all competing in Class B.

We’ll have some results posted here throughout the day and you can always link to the NSAA tennis page to find the official brackets by CLICKING HERE.

No. 1 Singles

Rd. 2- York def. Trent Davis, Gering 7-5, 6-1

Rd. 1- Trent Davis, Gering def. Adams Central 6-2, 6-1

Rd. 1- South Sioux City def. Barrett Frank, Scottsbluff 6-3, 6-8, 10-5

Rd. 1- Brownell-Talbot/Concordia def. Bryson Darveau, Alliance 6-1, 6-1

No. 2 Singles

Rd. 2- York def. David Karpf, Gering 6-0, 6-0

Rd. 1- Kade Huck, Scottsbluff def. Crete 6-1, 6-1

Rd. 1- David Karpf, Gering def. Waverly 7-6 (7-2), 6-7 (7-5), 10-3

Rd. 1- Elkhorn def. Carver Hauptman, Alliance 6-3, 4-6, 10-8

No. 1 Doubles

Rd. 1- Ralston def. Gering Noah Moreno/Kaid Ybarra 6-3, 6-2

Rd. 1- Scottsbluff Porter Robbins/Lincoln Frank BYE

Rd. 1- Waverly def. Alliance Kysen Walker/Tory Pickett Pin 6-0, 1-6, 10-3

No. 2 Doubles

Rd. 1- Scottsbluff Ethan Ramirez/Aaron Schaff BYE

Rd. 1- York def. Gering Josiah Martinez/Brandon Jensen 6-0, 6-0