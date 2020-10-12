(Updates) Class B, C Girls State Golf

Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering is hosting the Girls Class B State Championships today and tomorrow.
Wind is expected for most of the day, it’s been blowing at upwards of 30 mph at times early on.
Class C is being held in Columbus the next two days.
We’ll post some updates here throughout the day.
Class B Update
Scottsbluff:
Anna Kelley +5 (9) T-2
Emily Krzyzanowski +9 (9)
Nielli Heinhold +11 (10)
Halle Shaddick +13 (11)
Haley Holzworth +14 (12)
Gering:
Madi Schlaepfer +5 (9) T-2
Madison Mumm +20 (9)
Tayber Meyer +23 (17)
Cerilia Barrios +28 (9)
Monae Castro-Saenz +33 (8)
Alliance:
Morgan Young +21 (9)
Regan Lambert +29 (13)
Julia Carlson +37 (12)
Julia Wilson +41 (F)
Chadron:
Maddie Pelton +13 (13)
Class C Update
Kimball:
Payton Wise E (6) 1st
Maddie Cook +15 (9)
Keara O’Brien +17 (6)
Brooklin Golding +23 (11)
Kaitlyn Heeg +30 (14)
Mitchell:
Marissa Cardona +17 (6)
Martina Cardona +20 (6)
Brooklyn Briggs +21 (15)
McKinley Knotts +23 (14)
Lexi Schledewitz +31 (12)