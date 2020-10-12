(Updates) Class B, C Girls State Golf

Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering is hosting the Girls Class B State Championships today and tomorrow.

Wind is expected for most of the day, it’s been blowing at upwards of 30 mph at times early on.

Class C is being held in Columbus the next two days.

We’ll post some updates here throughout the day.

Class B Update

Scottsbluff:

Anna Kelley +5 (9) T-2

Emily Krzyzanowski +9 (9)

Nielli Heinhold +11 (10)

Halle Shaddick +13 (11)

Haley Holzworth +14 (12)

Gering:

Madi Schlaepfer +5 (9) T-2

Madison Mumm +20 (9)

Tayber Meyer +23 (17)

Cerilia Barrios +28 (9)

Monae Castro-Saenz +33 (8)

Alliance:

Morgan Young +21 (9)

Regan Lambert +29 (13)

Julia Carlson +37 (12)

Julia Wilson +41 (F)

Chadron:

Maddie Pelton +13 (13)

Class C Update

Kimball:

Payton Wise E (6) 1st

Maddie Cook +15 (9)

Keara O’Brien +17 (6)

Brooklin Golding +23 (11)

Kaitlyn Heeg +30 (14)

Mitchell:

Marissa Cardona +17 (6)

Martina Cardona +20 (6)

Brooklyn Briggs +21 (15)

McKinley Knotts +23 (14)

Lexi Schledewitz +31 (12)