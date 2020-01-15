USA Shooting Junior Olympic Championships this weekend

The 2019-2020 Nebraska State USA Shooting Junior Olympic Championships are coming up this weekend in Mitchell and Gering.

The event is this Saturday, January 18th, and is sanctioned by USA Shooting and is being sponsored by Western Nebraska 4H Shooting Club.

The Mitchell Event Center will host the smallbore rifle and air rifle contests and the Sure Shot Shooting Range in Gering will house the smallbore pistol and air pistol events.

The competitions are open to all juniors born in the year 2000 or later and all shooters MUST BE members of USA Shooting.

The cost is $12.00 per shooter per event.

For more information or if you plan to attend, contact Mike Chrisman at 308-672-1564 or Al Weinhold at 308-225-2260.