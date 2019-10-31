class="post-template-default single single-post postid-417650 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"

VIDEO: Can Nebraska Get Back on Track Verse Purdue? Weekly HuskerChat w/ Sean Callahan

BY Sports Staff | October 31, 2019
Nebraska looks to bounce back after a loss at home to Indiana last week.

Nebraska returns to the road on Saturday for a Big Ten West matchup against Purdue at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. The game is set to kick off shortly after 11 a.m. CT. The game can be heard on the Husker Sports Network from Learfield-IMG.

Nebraska will enter the contest with a 4-4 record and a 2-3 mark in Big Ten Conference action.

Purdue comes into the game with a 2-6 record and a 1-4 mark in the Big Ten Conference. The Boilermakers are coming off a 24-6 loss to Illinois on Saturday afternoon in West Lafayette.

VIDEO: Weekly HuskerChat w/ Sean Callahan (10/31/19)

Nebraska must pick up two victories in the month of November, while Purdue must win each of its final four contests to qualify for a bowl game for the second straight season.

More Husker Football Video: 

Scott Frost Discusses Road Trip to Purdue – Monday Press Conference FULL COMMENTS (10/28/19)

Wan’Dale Robinson Monday Press Conference FULL COMMENTS (10/28/19)

