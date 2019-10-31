VIDEO: Can Nebraska Get Back on Track Verse Purdue? Weekly HuskerChat w/ Sean Callahan

Nebraska looks to bounce back after a loss at home to Indiana last week.

Nebraska returns to the road on Saturday for a Big Ten West matchup against Purdue at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. The game is set to kick off shortly after 11 a.m. CT. The game can be heard on the Husker Sports Network from Learfield-IMG.

Nebraska will enter the contest with a 4-4 record and a 2-3 mark in Big Ten Conference action.

Purdue comes into the game with a 2-6 record and a 1-4 mark in the Big Ten Conference. The Boilermakers are coming off a 24-6 loss to Illinois on Saturday afternoon in West Lafayette.

Nebraska must pick up two victories in the month of November, while Purdue must win each of its final four contests to qualify for a bowl game for the second straight season.

