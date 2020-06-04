(Video) Chuck Heeman talks about Pioneers, Expedition League season

Yesterday the Expedition League announced there would be a season after all. You can read that press release by CLICKING HERE.

The Western Nebraska Pioneers will be one of six teams in the ten team league that will be playing this year (Wheat City, Casper, Sioux Falls, and Spearfish can’t play due to restrictions in their respective communities).

That means there will be baseball at Oregon Trail Park Stadium, which is where I caught up with Pioneers team owner Chuck Heeman earlier today.

The season is officially set to start on June 26th with the regular season wrapping up on August 19th.

For the Pioneers you can expect head coach Ryan Sires along with the players to start arriving in town by the end of next weekend. Heeman says Sires has done a great job trying to keep the roster together but that they’ve also had some players drop out. They can continue to work on getting the roster sorted out.

The league has adjusted the roster this year from 30 to 35 players to accomodate smaller pitch counts for pitchers and the possibility (likelihood) of players having to leave early to get back to their respective college campuses.

The number one thing for Heeman now is to get things squared away for the fans. What will things look like this summer for the fans at Oregon Trail Park Stadium?

Heeman added that the schedule is not finalized as of yet but the league should have it ready to be released to the public by sometime tomorrow (Friday) at the latest. He’s not sure if the Pioneers will open at home or on the road.

Baseball will be played at Oregon Trail Park Stadium this summer with year three for the Expedition League.

The Pioneers were the champions in year one and runner up last year. Area fans have made the Pioneers the top team in the league, by far, when it comes to attendance in the first two seasons.