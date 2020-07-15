(Video) Fehringer heading to University of Northern Colorado

Late last week WNCC announced that Cory Fehringer had stepped down as head coach of the men’s basketball program.

Today, Fehringer announced that he is accepting an assistant coaching position at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley.

Fehringer will join a first year coaching staff led by Steve Smiley, who takes over the Bears after serving as associate head coach for the last four seasons. Houston Reed, the former head coach at Chadron State, is also on staff as an assistant.

Fehringer was head coach at WNCC for the last four seasons, compiling a record of 91-39. The Cougars won the 2018 Region IX Tournament and finished 1-1 at the National Tournament.

Fehringer says his time in Scottsbluff and leading the Cougars was a much needed stop in his coaching career.

WNCC has announced that assistant coach, Billy Engel, will take over as the head coach on an interim basis for the 2020-2021 season. On Monday the NJCAA announced that the junior college basketball season will not start until January of 2021.