VIDEO: Frost emphasizes ball security as Huskers prepare for Illinois

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost met with members of the media over video conference Thursday to talk about the team’s preparation for this weekend’s matchup against Illinois.

In his third year at the helm of the Huskers, Frost discussed the differences he has seen opposing defensives the last couple seasons and what he expects from Illinois this weekend.

“We got in the game against (Northwestern) and they did some things that we’ve never seen them do,” Frost said. “We have to be able to adjust a little better to that. That’s kind of what we’ve always dealt with running the offense that we’ve run with a little more heavy read and quarterback run and those things. Illinois definitely played us different last year than they did the first year, and I kind of expect maybe some change up this week. We just have to be ready to manage it.”



Reflecting on the Illini’s success capitalizing off turnovers in last year’s meeting, Frost emphasized the importance of taking care of the ball on Saturday.

“They’ve caused about as many fumbles as anybody in the country this year,” Frost said. “We fumbled five times up there last year, lost four of them and gave them a lot of points off those. But they’re scoring a lot of points off those against everybody. We have to be really good at taking care of the ball.”

Frost believes Nebraska is ready for this weekend’s challenge, noting the Huskers’ continued commitment to improving after every outing.

“I think we’re ready,” Frost said. “You know that was the message all week – that you can’t relax after a win. You have to be that much more committed to being really good and to getting better during the week. Defensively, I think we’re doing a really good job with that because we’re more veteran on defense, and I think those guys get it. Offense has just been a process of bringing the young guys along the whole year and trying to lean on our veterans, but I was pleased with the intensity and the attitude this week.”

Looking back on the team’s performance last weekend, Frost said it was appropriate that Blackshirts were awarded this week.

“Those kids won us a game last week with their play at the end of the game and they deserve them,” Frost said. “But they have to keep doing the things that they need to do to continue to deserve them.”

The Huskers kick off against the Illini on Saturday in Memorial Stadium at 11 a.m. (CT) with television coverage provided by FS1 and radio coverage by Husker Sports Network.