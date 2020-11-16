VIDEO: Frost, Husker players meet with the media ahead of Illinois matchup

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost and Husker football players met with members of the media over video conference on Monday to preview this weekend’s matchup against Illinois. The Huskers play in Memorial Stadium for the second consecutive week this Saturday, kicking off against the Illini at 11 a.m. (CT).



Both Illinois and Nebraska enter Saturday’s matchup looking for their second win of the season. Nebraska leads the all-time series against the Illini 13-3-2 and owns a 6-1 record as conference foes. Last season, the Huskers left Champaign with a 42-38 win to stretch their win streak in the series to four games.

Illinois enters the weekend 1-3 on the season. The Illini earned their first win of the season at Rutgers on Saturday, 23-30.

Saturday’s game will be broadcast on television by FS1 and on the radio by the Husker Sports Network.