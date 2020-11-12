VIDEO: Frost shares final thoughts, addresses QB race ahead of Penn State matchup

Nebraska Football head coach Scott Frost spoke to the media on Thursday at a press conference ahead of another Big Ten matchup on Saturday.

Nebraska returns to Lincoln when the Huskers take on Penn State at Memorial Stadium.

The Big Ten cross-division matchup is set to kick off shortly after 11 a.m. with the game televised nationally on FS1.

The game will match two traditional Big Ten and college football powers who are looking for their first victory of the 2020 season.

The Huskers stand at 0-2 after a 21-13 loss at Northwestern on Saturday.

Penn State comes into Saturday’s matchup with an 0-3 record following a 35-19 home setback against Maryland on Saturday.

