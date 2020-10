Scott Frost and members of the Nebraska Football team met with the media on Monday.

Nebraska was unable to keep pace with No. 5 Ohio State as the Buckeyes posted a 52-17 win over the Huskers in the Big Ten Conference opener at Ohio Stadium on Saturday.

Nebraska is scheduled to return to action this week against Wisconsin. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. (CT) with live national television coverage on FS1.

