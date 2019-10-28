VIDEO: Huskers prepare for a road trip to Purdue

Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost and Husker football players met with members of the media at Memorial Stadium on Monday afternoon to kick off Purdue week.

The Huskers visit the Boilermakers on Saturday at 11 a.m. (CT) in a game that can be heard on stations of the Nebraska Rural Radio Association.

Scott Frost Speaks to the Media (10/28/19)

Nebraska enters the week with a 4-4 overall record, and a 2-3 Big Ten mark following a loss to Indiana. The Boilermakers are 2-6 overall and 1-4 in the conference following a loss to Rutgers.

Wan’Dale Robinson Monday Press Conference FULL COMMENTS (10/28/19)

Darrion Daniels – Monday Press Conference FULL COMMENTS (10/28/19)

Nebraska and Purdue meet each season as members of the Big Ten West Division. Saturday’s meeting will be the seventh straight year the teams have met in the regular season.

Matt Farniok – Monday Press Conference

Nebraska holds a 4-3 edge in the all-time series between the schools, including a 4-2 advantage since the Huskers joined the Big Ten.