class="post-template-default single single-post postid-416157 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"

VIDEO: Indiana visits Memorial Stadium – HuskerChat with Sean Callahan (10/24/19)

BY Sports Staff | October 24, 2019
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
VIDEO: Indiana visits Memorial Stadium – HuskerChat with Sean Callahan (10/24/19)

Nebraska gets back to its Big Ten schedule following a bye week, by playing host to Indiana in a cross-division matchup on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium.

Nebraska will enter the contest with a 4-3 overall record and a 2-2 mark in Big Ten Conference play.

The Hoosiers are coming off a 34-28 victory at Maryland on Saturday. Indiana owns a high-powered passing attack, averaging 307.3 yards per game through the air.

VIDEO: Sean Callahan and Jayson Jorgensen discuss the latest news regarding the Nebraska football team.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. on Saturday with coverage that can be heard on the stations of the Nebraska Rural Radio Association.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments