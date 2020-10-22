VIDEO: Scott Frost addresses media ahead of B10 Ten opener with Ohio State

The Nebraska Cornhuskers begin an abbreviated 2020 season on Saturday when the Huskers travel to Columbus, Ohio, to take on the fifth-ranked and defending Big Ten champion Ohio State Buckeyes.

Nebraska, which is playing its latest season opener in more than 125 years, is scheduled to play a nine-game, conference-only schedule.

Saturday’s game pits two of college football’s historical powers against each other. Nebraska and Ohio State are two of the seven college football programs who have won 900 games, and Saturday’s contest will be just the eighth meeting in college football history between 900-win programs.

Scott Frost begins his third season as Nebraska’s head coach on Saturday. Frost, the 2017 national coach of the year, is 9-15 in his first two seasons with nine losses by seven or fewer points, including eight by five or fewer points.