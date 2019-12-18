class="post-template-default single single-post postid-427751 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

VIDEO: Scott Frost Discusses Early Signing Day

BY Sports Staff | December 18, 2019
NU Head Coach Scott Frost

Scott Frost addressed the media following the December 18, 2019 signing day.

Frost discussed the new members of the 2020 Nebraska Football team who signed National Letters of Intent on in December.

SIGNEE LIST
