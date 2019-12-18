VIDEO: Scott Frost Discusses Early Signing Day

Scott Frost addressed the media following the December 18, 2019 signing day.
Frost discussed the new members of the 2020 Nebraska Football team who signed National Letters of Intent on in December.
SIGNEE LIST
|NO.
|NAME
|POS.
|HT.
|WT.
|YEAR
|HOMETOWN / PREVIOUS SCHOOL
|Marquis Black
|DL
|6-4
|290
|Freshman
|McDonough, Ga. / Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy
|Alante Brown
|WR
|5-11
|190
|Freshman
|Chicago, Ill. / Simeon HS/St. Thomas More (Conn.) Prep
|Jimari Butler
|OLB
|6-5
|220
|Freshman
|Mobile, Ala. / Murphy
|Alex Conn
|OL
|6-6
|280
|Freshman
|Derby, Kan. / Derby
|Niko Cooper
|OLB
|6-5
|220
|Sophomore
|Memphis, Tenn. / Douglas HS/Hutchinson CC
|Turner Corcoran
|OL
|6-6
|285
|Freshman
|Lawrence, Kan. / Free State
|Ronald Delancy III
|CB
|5-11
|160
|Freshman
|Miami, Fla. / Northwestern
|Marcus Fleming
|WR
|5-10
|170
|Freshman
|Miami, Fla. / Northwestern
|Jaiden Francois
|CB
|6-0
|185
|Freshman
|Homestead, Fla. / South Dade
|Henry Gray
|S
|6-0
|175
|Freshman
|Hollywood, Fla. / Central
|Keyshawn Greene
|ILB
|6-3
|210
|Freshman
|Crawfordville, Fla. / Wakulla
|Blaise Gunnerson
|OLB
|6-6
|250
|Freshman
|Carroll, Iowa / Kuemper Catholic
|Nash Hutmacher
|DL
|6-5
|300
|Freshman
|Oacoma, S.D. / Chamberlain
|Tamon Lynum
|CB
|6-2
|170
|Freshman
|Orlando, Fla. / Evans
|Omar Manning
|WR
|6-4
|225
|Junior
|Lancaster, Texas / Lancaster HS/TCU/Kilgore College
|Eteva Mauga-Clements
|ILB
|6-2
|220
|Junior
|Pleasant Hill, Calif. / College Park HS/Diablo Valley CC
|Sevion Morrison
|RB
|6-0
|200
|Freshman
|Tulsa, Okla. / Edison
|Will Nixon
|WR
|5-11
|185
|Freshman
|Waco, Texas / Midway
|Jordon Riley
|DL
|6-6
|290
|Junior
|New Bern, N.C. / Riverside HS/North Carolina/Garden City CC
|Marvin Scott III
|RB
|5-9
|200
|Freshman
|Port Orange, Fla. / Spruce Creek
|Logan Smothers
|QB
|6-2
|190
|Freshman
|Muscle Shoals, Ala. / Muscle Shoals