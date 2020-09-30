(Video) Wiese big night for Gering, Scottsbluff notches 25th win

Tuesday was the final night of regular season action for both the Scottsbluff and Gering softball teams as both teams were hosting district foes here in town.

Scottsbluff has been the top dog so far this season in the region and they beat Chadron at home last night 11-2 in five innings. Alex Jones and Maddie Johnston each drove in a pair of runs while Kymber Shallenberger picked up the win in the circle, pitching into the fifth and recording five strikeouts.

Dan Fox in his first season as head coach has led the team to a 25-7 record and they will host the District Tournament that starts on Monday.

We had our TV/Radio combo all set up over at Oregon Trail Park last night to bring you Gering senior Maddie Wiese and her big night as she tossed a three inning no-hitter in the circle and also finished 3-3 at the plate with a homer, two doubles, and five RBI.

KNEB.tv News Director Ryan Murphy put this highlight package together from last night’s win.

District tournament information will be released at some point today (Wednesday) but we know Scottsbluff will be hosting next Monday and Tuesday.