Volleyball results from Tuesday

In our match on the Rural Radio Network (TV and radio) it was Scottsbluff falling at home to Chadron in four sets.
After dropping the first set 25-22 the Lady Cardinals rallied back for the victory by winning the next three sets by the scores of 25-19, 25-22, and 25-22.
Scottsbluff will host Alliance tomorrow night and we’ll be there with coverage on KNEB.tv, ALLO channel 15, and Mobius channel 1500 starting at approximately 6:45 and first serve at 7 pm.
Also last night it was Gering dropping a five setter over at Torrington; those scores were 25-22, 17-25, 23-25, 25-22, and 15-13.
Gering will play at North Platte in their next match coming up next Monday.
Also yesterday Mitchell hosted and won both of their matches at home in a triangular with Bridgeport and Gordon-Rushville.
Below you’ll find scores from across the state.
Tuesday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Auburn def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-20, 25-10, 25-27, 21-25, 15-4
Bertrand def. Elm Creek, 25-15, 25-23, 25-18
Burwell def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 20-25, 29-27, 14-25, 25-21, 17-15
Centennial def. Central City, 25-14, 25-10, 25-15
Chadron def. Scottsbluff, 23-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-22
Clarkson/Leigh def. Howells/Dodge, 25-22, 25-22, 25-22, 25-13
Columbus Lakeview def. Schuyler, 25-4, 25-9, 25-13
Columbus Scotus def. Omaha Concordia, 25-13, 25-11, 25-15
Crofton def. Hartington-Newcastle, 18-25, 17-25, 25-20, 25-21, 15-12
Diller-Odell def. Southern, 25-20, 25-8, 25-22
Elkhorn South def. Omaha Marian, 25-14, 25-18, 25-16
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Tri County, 25-9, 25-19, 25-11
Freeman def. Sterling, 25-18, 27-29, 25-20, 20-25, 16-14
Fremont def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-27, 25-14, 25-22, 25-13
Fullerton def. St. Edward, 25-9, 25-11, 25-15
Gothenburg def. Southern Valley, 25-8, 25-15, 25-12
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Blue Hill, 25-19, 25-22, 25-11
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Lutheran High Northeast
Hi-Line def. Medicine Valley, 25-21, 16-25, 20-25, 25-12, 25-11
Homer def. Walthill, 25-11, 25-16, 25-12
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Ponca, 25-23, 25-11, 16-25, 25-21
Lawrence-Nelson def. Palmer, 25-13, 25-12, 25-22
Leyton def. Kimball, 24-26, 25-11, 25-19, 25-23
Lincoln High def. Lincoln North Star, 25-15, 25-21, 25-15
Lincoln Lutheran def. Raymond Central, 25-15, 25-16, 25-14
Malcolm def. Conestoga, 25-10, 25-16, 25-14
Mead def. Johnson County Central, 25-13, 25-19, 25-19
Norfolk Catholic def. Guardian Angels Central Catholic, 26-24, 25-23, 19-25, 25-18
Norfolk def. Grand Island, 25-17, 25-17, 25-12
O’Neill def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-17, 17-25, 25-13, 25-14
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City, Iowa, 25-10,
25-14, 25-13
Omaha Westside def. Bellevue East, 25-13, 25-20, 25-22
Overton def. Ravenna, 25-15, 25-17, 25-11
Palmyra def. Louisville, 25-17, 25-21, 25-12
Paxton def. Sutherland, 18-25, 25-22, 25-12, 25-23
Pender def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-23, 25-20, 23-25, 25-15
Rapid City Christian, S.D. def. Alliance, 25-17, 25-19, 25-13
Sidney def. Johnson-Brock, 25-18, 22-25, 21-25, 25-21, 18-16
Superior def. Fillmore Central, 25-12, 25-11, 25-12
Syracuse def. Yutan, 25-22, 25-17, 25-21
Torrington, Wyo. def. Gering, 25-21, 17-25, 23-25, 25-20, 15-12
Wahoo def. Ralston, 25-13, 25-9, 25-11
Wallace def. Sandhills Valley, 25-20, 25-16, 9-25, 25-16
Waverly def. Ashland-Greenwood, 23-25, 25-22, 25-21, 29-27
West Point-Beemer def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-15, 25-17, 25-21
Wynot def. Boyd County, 25-17, 25-21, 25-22
York def. Platteview, 23-25, 25-17, 33-31, 25-23
Adams Central Triangular
Adams Central def. Hastings, 25-15, 25-20
Adams Central def. Seward, 25-23, 25-15
Seward def. Hastings, 25-21, 22-25, 25-14
Anselmo-Merna Triangular
Mullen def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-18, 25-16
Mullen def. South Loup, 25-18, 26-24
South Loup def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-22, 25-21
College View Triangular
Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. College View Academy
Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. Parkview Christian
CWC Triangular
CWC def. Central Valley, 25-17, 25-14
CWC def. Summerland, 25-18, 26-24
Summerland def. Central Valley, 26-24, 25-20
Franklin Triangular
Alma def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-16, 25-18
Franklin def. Alma, 22-25, 25-18, 25-16
Franklin def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-21, 25-19
Harvard Triangular
Harvard def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-17, 25-22
Silver Lake def. Harvard, 18-25, 25-21, 25-17
Silver Lake def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-17, 25-5
Hay Springs Triangular
Garden County def. Hay Springs, 25-7, 25-13, 27-25
Lincoln Southwest Triangular
Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln Southwest, 25-18, 25-20
Lincoln Pius X def. Millard North, 25-19, 25-16
Loup City/Arcadia Triangular
Centura def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-13, 25-19
Centura def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 29-31, 29-27, 25-17
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-18, 25-18
Madison Triangular
North Bend Central def. Madison, 25-8, 25-11
North Bend Central def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-9, 25-18
Shelby/Rising City def. Madison, 25-9, 25-11
McCook Triangular
McCook def. Chase County, 17-25, 25-23, 25-21
Minden def. Chase County, 25-16, 25-13
Minden def. McCook, 25-17, 25-22
McCool Junction Triangular
Hampton def. East Butler, 25-16, 25-16
Hampton def. McCool Junction, 25-15, 25-16
McCool Junction def. East Butler, 25-16, 25-15
Meridian Invite
Meridian def. Deshler, 21-25, 25-15, 25-17
Championship
Meridian def. Giltner, 25-20, 25-16
Consolation
Deshler def. Red Cloud, 25-19, 18-25, 25-15
Mitchell Triangular
Bridgeport def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-23, 23-25, 25-17
Mitchell def. Bridgeport, 25-18, 23-25, 25-17
Nebraska Christian Triangular
Nebraska Christian def. Elba, 25-6, 25-13
Nebraska Christian def. Gibbon, 25-15, 25-8
Nebraska City Quad
Beatrice def. Plattsmouth, 25-23, 17-25, 25-23, 16-25, 15-11
Nebraska City def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-15, 25-14
Wilber-Clatonia def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-16, 25-17
Championship
Nebraska City def. Crete, 25-15, 25-12
Consolation
Wilber-Clatonia def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-16, 25-17
Niobrara/Verdigre Triangular
Creighton def. Osmond, 25-19, 25-15
Osmond def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 26-24, 25-18
Omaha Christian Triangular
Douglas County West def. Boys Town, 25-11, 25-8
Douglas County West def. Omaha Christian Academy, 25-16, 25-20
Plainview Triangular
St. Mary’s def. Plainview, 25-13, 25-23
Winside def. Plainview, 25-20, 25-15
Winside def. St. Mary’s, 26-24, 25-21
Sandy Creek Triangular
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Sandy Creek, 25-21, 26-24
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Sutton, 25-22, 25-23
Sutton def. Sandy Creek, 25-17, 25-18
South Platte Triangular
Perkins County def. Brady, 25-19, 19-25, 26-24